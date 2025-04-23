https://sputnikglobe.com/20250423/ukraine-may-bend-to-trumps-demands---reports-1121915017.html

Ukraine May Bend to Trump’s Demands - Reports

Ukraine May Bend to Trump’s Demands - Reports

Sputnik International

Ukraine is under “a lot of pressure” to make concessions so US President Donald Trump can claim victory in resolving the crisis, a European official told the Financial Times.

As Ukrainian officials gear up to huddle with their European and American counterparts in London to sift through the latest proposals, Ukraine is increasingly “amenable to some of the ideas floated by Trump and his team.” Senior Ukrainian officials are also reportedly keeping quiet on which ideas exactly. Trump’s point man on Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, is expected at the current talks, but Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have reportedly pulled out.

