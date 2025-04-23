International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250423/ukraine-may-bend-to-trumps-demands---reports-1121915017.html
Ukraine May Bend to Trump’s Demands - Reports
Ukraine May Bend to Trump’s Demands - Reports
Sputnik International
Ukraine is under “a lot of pressure” to make concessions so US President Donald Trump can claim victory in resolving the crisis, a European official told the Financial Times.
2025-04-23T07:49+0000
2025-04-23T07:49+0000
world
ukraine
donald trump
keith kellogg
london
russia
western sanctions against russia
peace
peace talks
peace deal
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0e/1120885313_0:68:2816:1652_1920x0_80_0_0_be4876cca6532eef925e711339d7ae3d.jpg
As Ukrainian officials gear up to huddle with their European and American counterparts in London to sift through the latest proposals, Ukraine is increasingly “amenable to some of the ideas floated by Trump and his team.” Senior Ukrainian officials are also reportedly keeping quiet on which ideas exactly. Trump’s point man on Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, is expected at the current talks, but Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have reportedly pulled out.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250421/trump-promises-full-details-on-ukraine-peace-talks-over-next-3-days-1121907091.html
ukraine
london
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0e/1120885313_227:0:2728:1876_1920x0_80_0_0_498d2f66c5efd31a26d829c82eceeb7a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
trump’s demands, concessions so us, resolving the crisis
trump’s demands, concessions so us, resolving the crisis

Ukraine May Bend to Trump’s Demands - Reports

07:49 GMT 23.04.2025
© AP Photo / Denes ErdosUkraine's Volodymyr Zelensky Nov. 7, 2024.
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky Nov. 7, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2025
© AP Photo / Denes Erdos
Subscribe
Ukraine is under “a lot of pressure” to make concessions so US President Donald Trump can claim victory in resolving the crisis, a European official told the Financial Times.
As Ukrainian officials gear up to huddle with their European and American counterparts in London to sift through the latest proposals, Ukraine is increasingly “amenable to some of the ideas floated by Trump and his team.”
Senior Ukrainian officials are also reportedly keeping quiet on which ideas exactly. Trump’s point man on Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, is expected at the current talks, but Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have reportedly pulled out.
US President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2025
World
Trump Promises Full Details on Ukraine Peace Talks Over Next 3 Days
21 April, 15:56 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала