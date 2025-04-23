International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250423/us-frustrated-by-ukraines-refusal-to-make-concessions-for-peace-deal---reports-1121920095.html
US Frustrated by Ukraine’s Refusal to Make Concessions for Peace Deal - Reports
US Frustrated by Ukraine’s Refusal to Make Concessions for Peace Deal - Reports
Sputnik International
The United States is in anger over Ukraine's unwillingness to accept territorial concessions and its preference to discuss a ceasefire before other issues, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing an official familiar with the matter who requested anonymity.
2025-04-23T15:25+0000
2025-04-23T15:25+0000
world
marco rubio
donald trump
united kingdom (uk)
london
ukraine
peace deal
peace plan
peace talks
peace process
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/18/1118100166_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_54318c2d65c5f823b2cc570ddf0ee248.jpg
The disruption of the talks comes amid Kiev's desire "to discuss a complete ceasefire first and everything else later," the official said. Earlier on Wednesday, the UK Foreign Office said that talks on Ukraine in London at the foreign minister level had been postponed and the meeting would be held at a lower level. Sky News reported that the foreign ministers of France and Germany had postponed their London trip for talks on Ukraine amid the cancellation of visits to the United Kingdom by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff. On Tuesday, The Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that the US was going to propose recognizing Crimea as part of Russia and freezing the front lines as part of a peace agreement during talks with Ukrainian and European representatives in London.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250423/us-floats-7-point-peace-plan-for-ukraine-1121915261.html
united kingdom (uk)
london
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/18/1118100166_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4f3c1d8534234387f71cdf3be59a084b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine’s refusal to make concessions, peace deal, ceasefire before other issues
ukraine’s refusal to make concessions, peace deal, ceasefire before other issues

US Frustrated by Ukraine’s Refusal to Make Concessions for Peace Deal - Reports

15:25 GMT 23.04.2025
© AP Photo / Mariam ZuhaibThe American and Ukrainian flags wave in the wind outside of the Capitol on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Washington. The Senate is moving ahead with $95 billion in war aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
The American and Ukrainian flags wave in the wind outside of the Capitol on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Washington. The Senate is moving ahead with $95 billion in war aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib) - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2025
© AP Photo / Mariam Zuhaib
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States is in anger over Ukraine's unwillingness to accept territorial concessions and its preference to discuss a ceasefire before other issues, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing an official familiar with the matter who requested anonymity.
The disruption of the talks comes amid Kiev's desire "to discuss a complete ceasefire first and everything else later," the official said.
Earlier on Wednesday, the UK Foreign Office said that talks on Ukraine in London at the foreign minister level had been postponed and the meeting would be held at a lower level. Sky News reported that the foreign ministers of France and Germany had postponed their London trip for talks on Ukraine amid the cancellation of visits to the United Kingdom by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff.
The White House in Washington, D.C. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2025
World
US Floats 7-Point Peace Plan for Ukraine
08:02 GMT
On Tuesday, The Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that the US was going to propose recognizing Crimea as part of Russia and freezing the front lines as part of a peace agreement during talks with Ukrainian and European representatives in London.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала