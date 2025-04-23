https://sputnikglobe.com/20250423/us-frustrated-by-ukraines-refusal-to-make-concessions-for-peace-deal---reports-1121920095.html
US Frustrated by Ukraine’s Refusal to Make Concessions for Peace Deal - Reports
The United States is in anger over Ukraine's unwillingness to accept territorial concessions and its preference to discuss a ceasefire before other issues, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing an official familiar with the matter who requested anonymity.
The disruption of the talks comes amid Kiev's desire "to discuss a complete ceasefire first and everything else later," the official said. Earlier on Wednesday, the UK Foreign Office said that talks on Ukraine in London at the foreign minister level had been postponed and the meeting would be held at a lower level. Sky News reported that the foreign ministers of France and Germany had postponed their London trip for talks on Ukraine amid the cancellation of visits to the United Kingdom by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff. On Tuesday, The Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that the US was going to propose recognizing Crimea as part of Russia and freezing the front lines as part of a peace agreement during talks with Ukrainian and European representatives in London.
The disruption of the talks comes amid Kiev's desire "to discuss a complete ceasefire first and everything else later," the official said.
Earlier on Wednesday, the UK Foreign Office said that talks on Ukraine in London at the foreign minister level had been postponed and the meeting would be held at a lower level. Sky News reported that the foreign ministers of France and Germany had postponed their London trip for talks on Ukraine amid the cancellation of visits to the United Kingdom by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff.
On Tuesday, The Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that the US was going to propose recognizing Crimea as part of Russia and freezing the front lines as part of a peace agreement during talks
with Ukrainian and European representatives in London.