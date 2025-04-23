https://sputnikglobe.com/20250423/us-will-no-longer-be-sole-guarantor-of-european-security--hegseth-1121919964.html

US Will No Longer Be Sole Guarantor of European Security – Hegseth

The United States will not be the only guarantor of European security anymore, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday.

“The time of the United States to be a sole guarantor of European security has passed,” Hegseth said at the US Army War College. He pointed out that Europe has to step up and play a leading role in its security. Hegseth also repeated Washington’s call to its European allies to increase their defense spending. He emphasized that Poland and some other countries had already made a commitment to spend 5% of their GDP on defense, and urged others to do the same. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly accused Europe of not doing enough to defend itself. He criticized the European allies for spending too little on defense and demanded they increase spending to 5% of gross domestic product.

