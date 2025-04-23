https://sputnikglobe.com/20250423/zelensky-faces-a-choice-between-peace-or-fighting-for-three-more-years-in-ukraine---trump-1121920392.html
Ukraine is facing a dire situation, and its Volodymyr Zelensky can get a peace deal or fight for "another three years" before losing the "whole country," US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.
Zelensky's words about refusing to recognize Crimea as part of Russia will only extend the conflict, even though a resolution to end it was "very close," Trump said.Trump also noted that no one is asking Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian territory and questioned why Kiev had not taken action to reclaim it over the past 11 years.Trump was commenting on Zelensky's recent statement during a press conference, where the Ukrainian leader asserted that Ukraine will not legally recognize Crimea as part of Russia, emphasizing that "there's nothing to discuss here."Statements made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky make the peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict "so difficult," Trump said.President Donald Trump said that the United States is "actively" negotiating a fair trade deal with China, adding that every country wants to make a deal with Washington."Actively, everything is active," Trump told reporters when asked if the US is actively negotiating a deal with China.The president added that the US will have a "fair deal" with China.The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Wednesday that the Trump administration is contemplating reducing tariffs on China to between 50 % and 65% to de-escalate the ongoing trade war.The trade war between China and the United States escalated after Trump started increasing tariffs on Chinese imports shortly after taking office. In March, the tariff was raised to 20%, with China responding by imposing tariffs on US agricultural products. Since then, the duty for Chinese exporters to the US has now reached 145%, and the rate for US suppliers to China is 125%.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Ukraine is facing a dire situation, and its Volodymyr Zelensky can get a peace deal or fight for “another three years” before losing the “whole country,” US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.
“The situation for Ukraine is dire — He can have Peace or, he can fight for another three years before losing the whole Country,” Trump said on Truth Social.
Zelensky’s words about refusing to recognize Crimea as part of Russia will only extend the conflict, even though a resolution to end
it was "very close," Trump said.
"The statement made by Zelensky today will do nothing but prolong the ‘killing field,’ and nobody wants that! We are very close to a Deal, but the man with ‘no cards to play’ should now, finally, GET IT DONE," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.
Trump also noted that no one is asking Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian territory and questioned why Kiev had not taken action to reclaim it over the past 11 years.
Trump was commenting on Zelensky’s recent statement during a press conference, where the Ukrainian leader asserted that Ukraine will not legally recognize Crimea
as part of Russia, emphasizing that "there’s nothing to discuss here."
Statements made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky make the peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict "so difficult," Trump said.
"It is inflammatory statements like Zelensky’s that make it so difficult to settle this War. He has nothing to boast about," Trump said on Truth Social.
President Donald Trump said that the United States is “actively” negotiating a fair trade deal with China, adding that every country wants to make a deal with Washington.
“Actively, everything is active,” Trump told reporters when asked if the US is actively negotiating a deal with China.
The president added that the US will have a "fair deal" with China.
"Everybody wants to be a part of what we're doing. They know that they can't get away with it any longer, but they're still going to do fine, and we're going to have a country that you can be proud of," Trump added.
The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Wednesday that the Trump administration is contemplating reducing tariffs on China to between 50 % and 65% to de-escalate the ongoing trade war.
The trade war between China and the United States escalated after Trump started increasing tariffs on Chinese imports shortly after taking office. In March, the tariff was raised to 20%, with China responding by imposing tariffs on US agricultural products. Since then, the duty for Chinese exporters to the US has now reached 145%, and the rate for US suppliers to China is 125%.