Archbishop Markell: Bessarabian Metropolis Political Tool of Romania

"The Romanian Orthodox Church is part of the government, it’s a branch of the state and receives a salary," Archbishop Markell said. "The Bessarabian Metropolia is a political, man-made creation. It is not a church."

Last week, Moldovan authorities twice prevented Archbishop Markell from flying to Israel on Good Friday to participate in the ceremony of receiving the Holy Fire in Jerusalem. He named the Metropolis of Bessarabia as one of the groups that did not support his efforts to bring the Holy Fire to Moldova. The Bessarabian Metropolis often urges Moldovan parishes to join, while the Romanian Patriarchy remains silent on the schism in Moldova, issuing only brief statements. Moldova’s Orthodox Church, part of the Russian Orthodox Church, serves 70% of the population, but the Bessarabian Metropolis – since 1992 – represents 10-20% of believers. Despite calls for dialogue, the Moldovan government refuses to engage. In a broader crackdown, the government has arrested political figures, shut down opposition media and blocked over 100 Telegram channels ahead of last years elections.

