https://sputnikglobe.com/20250424/brazils-role-in-shaping-brics-revealed-mediate-conflicts-and-promote-diversity-1121925943.html

Brazil’s BRICS Presidency: Four Key Moves to Strengthen the Bloc

Brazil’s BRICS Presidency: Four Key Moves to Strengthen the Bloc

Sputnik International

There are four ways Brazil’s BRICS presidency can help cultivate the association, Fabiano Mielniczuk, Professor at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, told Sputnik at the International scientific conference ‘New world order: formation of a multipolar world and the role of Russia.

2025-04-24T12:37+0000

2025-04-24T12:37+0000

2025-04-24T17:07+0000

world

brics

brazil

russia

world

presidency

brics summit

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/18/1121925786_123:0:1298:661_1920x0_80_0_0_dca728ee91653d000f5914c9250a1840.jpg

Brazil aims to mediate conflicts and promote agreements based on mutual respect and diversity within the group, Professor Mielniczuk said. Additionally, Brazil is actively engaging in discussions on the institutionalization of BRICS, working to clarify membership criteria without making the organization rigid, he added. Brazil is also expected to push forward Russian initiatives from 2024, particularly regarding trade in local currencies, which is gaining traction in Brazilian diplomatic circles. Lastly, Mielniczuk highlighted Brazil’s bold leadership on issues like artificial intelligence and the digital economy, stressing the need to view data as a commodity.Brazil assumed the rotating presidency of the bloc on January 1.BRICS is an interstate association created in 2006 by Russia, China, India and Brazil. South Africa joined in 2011. Since the beginning of 2024, a number of other countries have joined BRICS.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250423/indonesias-brics-membership-serves-as-step-towards-global-multipolarity-1121918665.html

brazil

russia

world

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Brazil’s role in shaping BRICS revealed: Mediate conflicts and promote diversity Sputnik International Brazil’s role in shaping BRICS revealed: Mediate conflicts and promote diversity 2025-04-24T12:37+0000 true PT2M42S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

shaping brics revealed, mediate conflicts and promote diversity, brics presidency