https://sputnikglobe.com/20250424/dozen-us-states-take-legal-action-to-end-trumps-tariffs-1121921987.html
Dozen US States Take Legal Action to End Trump’s Tariffs
Dozen US States Take Legal Action to End Trump’s Tariffs
Sputnik International
Twelve US states have filed a lawsuit demanding that tariffs imposed by the administration of US President Donald Trump be lifted, the press service of New York Governor Kathy Hochul said.
2025-04-24T07:47+0000
2025-04-24T07:47+0000
2025-04-24T07:47+0000
americas
donald trump
us
new york state
new york
colorado
arizona
tariff war
us import tariffs
car tariffs
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/01/1121061799_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0c7472be6528c1d6d18d3d19fd514e0c.jpg
amer"Governor Kathy Hochul and New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that New York State and a coalition of 11 other states are suing the Trump administration for illegally imposing unprecedented tax hikes on Americans in the form of tariffs issued under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) … The coalition seeks a court order halting these IEEPA tariffs, including the worldwide tariffs that were paused on April 9, and preventing the Trump administration from enforcing or implementing them," the press service said in a statement on Wednesday. The lawsuit was filed in the US Court of International Trade, the statement read. In addition to New York, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, and Vermont have joined it, the statement added. On April 2, Trump signed an executive order that implemented reciprocal tariffs on imports from various countries. The base tariff rate was established at 10%, with higher rates applied to 57 countries based on the US trade deficit with each specific nation. On April 9, Trump declared that a baseline tariff of 10% would be imposed for 90 days on over 75 countries that had not retaliated and had requested negotiations, except for China.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250422/opposition-voices-in-us-grow-as-negative-impacts-of-tariffs-continue-to-emerge-1121910684.html
americas
new york state
new york
arizona
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/01/1121061799_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f1d8c1e628fd90cb649ce651793b7a07.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
legal action, trump’s tariffs, us president donald trump
legal action, trump’s tariffs, us president donald trump
Dozen US States Take Legal Action to End Trump’s Tariffs
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Twelve US states have filed a lawsuit demanding that tariffs imposed by the administration of US President Donald Trump be lifted, the press service of New York Governor Kathy Hochul said.
amer"Governor Kathy Hochul and New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that New York State and a coalition of 11 other states are suing the Trump administration for illegally imposing unprecedented tax hikes on Americans in the form of tariffs issued under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) … The coalition seeks a court order halting these IEEPA tariffs, including the worldwide tariffs that were paused on April 9, and preventing the Trump administration from enforcing or implementing them," the press service said in a statement on Wednesday.
The lawsuit was filed in the US Court of International Trade, the statement read. In addition to New York, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, and Vermont have joined it, the statement added.
On April 2, Trump signed an executive order that implemented reciprocal tariffs on imports
from various countries. The base tariff rate was established at 10%, with higher rates applied to 57 countries based on the US trade deficit with each specific nation. On April 9, Trump declared that a baseline tariff
of 10% would be imposed for 90 days on over 75 countries that had not retaliated and had requested negotiations, except for China.