International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250424/dozen-us-states-take-legal-action-to-end-trumps-tariffs-1121921987.html
Dozen US States Take Legal Action to End Trump’s Tariffs
Dozen US States Take Legal Action to End Trump’s Tariffs
Sputnik International
Twelve US states have filed a lawsuit demanding that tariffs imposed by the administration of US President Donald Trump be lifted, the press service of New York Governor Kathy Hochul said.
2025-04-24T07:47+0000
2025-04-24T07:47+0000
americas
donald trump
us
new york state
new york
colorado
arizona
tariff war
us import tariffs
car tariffs
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/01/1121061799_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0c7472be6528c1d6d18d3d19fd514e0c.jpg
amer"Governor Kathy Hochul and New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that New York State and a coalition of 11 other states are suing the Trump administration for illegally imposing unprecedented tax hikes on Americans in the form of tariffs issued under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) … The coalition seeks a court order halting these IEEPA tariffs, including the worldwide tariffs that were paused on April 9, and preventing the Trump administration from enforcing or implementing them," the press service said in a statement on Wednesday. The lawsuit was filed in the US Court of International Trade, the statement read. In addition to New York, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, and Vermont have joined it, the statement added. On April 2, Trump signed an executive order that implemented reciprocal tariffs on imports from various countries. The base tariff rate was established at 10%, with higher rates applied to 57 countries based on the US trade deficit with each specific nation. On April 9, Trump declared that a baseline tariff of 10% would be imposed for 90 days on over 75 countries that had not retaliated and had requested negotiations, except for China.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250422/opposition-voices-in-us-grow-as-negative-impacts-of-tariffs-continue-to-emerge-1121910684.html
americas
new york state
new york
arizona
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/01/1121061799_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f1d8c1e628fd90cb649ce651793b7a07.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
legal action, trump’s tariffs, us president donald trump
legal action, trump’s tariffs, us president donald trump

Dozen US States Take Legal Action to End Trump’s Tariffs

07:47 GMT 24.04.2025
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn MartinPresident Donald Trump holds up examples of tariffs, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington.
President Donald Trump holds up examples of tariffs, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2025
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
Subscribe
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Twelve US states have filed a lawsuit demanding that tariffs imposed by the administration of US President Donald Trump be lifted, the press service of New York Governor Kathy Hochul said.
amer"Governor Kathy Hochul and New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that New York State and a coalition of 11 other states are suing the Trump administration for illegally imposing unprecedented tax hikes on Americans in the form of tariffs issued under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) … The coalition seeks a court order halting these IEEPA tariffs, including the worldwide tariffs that were paused on April 9, and preventing the Trump administration from enforcing or implementing them," the press service said in a statement on Wednesday.
The lawsuit was filed in the US Court of International Trade, the statement read. In addition to New York, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, and Vermont have joined it, the statement added.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 31, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2025
World
Opposition Voices in US Grow as Negative Impacts of Tariffs Continue to Emerge
22 April, 11:49 GMT
On April 2, Trump signed an executive order that implemented reciprocal tariffs on imports from various countries. The base tariff rate was established at 10%, with higher rates applied to 57 countries based on the US trade deficit with each specific nation. On April 9, Trump declared that a baseline tariff of 10% would be imposed for 90 days on over 75 countries that had not retaliated and had requested negotiations, except for China.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала