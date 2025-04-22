https://sputnikglobe.com/20250422/opposition-voices-in-us-grow-as-negative-impacts-of-tariffs-continue-to-emerge-1121910684.html

Opposition Voices in US Grow as Negative Impacts of Tariffs Continue to Emerge

The implementation of US tariffs has further sparked domestic opposition as the negative impacts become more apparent, with American scholars and economists calling to "reject harmful tariff policies" along with multiple sectors already buckling under the strain.

A Chinese expert on Sunday said that the intensified tariff-induced negative impacts could further create instability in the supply chain, triggering broader economic uncertainties.Two Nobel laureates in economics - Vernon Smith and James Heckman, along with other economists and scholars have initiated an Anti-Tariff declaration on the website anti-tariff.org, encouraging more people to sign up and jointly reject the tariffs.The declaration also said that "the 'reciprocal' tariff rates being threatened and imposed by the US upon other countries are calculated using an erroneous and improvised formula with no basis in economic reality," warning that the "window to reverse these incoherent and damaging policies is closing."Despite the tradition that former presidents generally refrain from publicly criticizing their successors, three former US presidents -Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton - have taken to the public stage to sound the alarm against the current administration in an extraordinary stretch of just over two weeks, the Washington Post reported on Saturday.Some Republican lawmakers, who privately oppose the US tariffs but are afraid of criticizing the president publicly, hope the Supreme Court will ultimately curb the tariff authority, US media The Hill reported earlier. "Members would love to have the courts bail them out and basically step in and assert the authority under the Constitution that taxes are supposed to originate in the House of Representatives," Brian Darling, a GOP strategist and former Senate GOP aide was quoted in the report as saying.Meanwhile, thousands of protesters rallied in Washington and other cities across the US on Saturday to voice their opposition to the US government's policies on deportations, government firings and the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, Reuters reported.Growing Industrial ConcernsIndustrially, US domestic auto companies are being challenged by rising prices. The three most popular models of General Motors' Buick are made outside the US, meaning that all three are now subject to stiff tariffs that could add thousands of dollars to sticker prices on dealer lots in the US, according to a separate Reuters report. Meanwhile, Ford has cautioned its dealers that tariffs will likely raise prices in the coming months, CNN reported. In a memo to Ford dealers first reported by Automotive News, the automaker told dealers that the cost of the tariffs could be passed down on some vehicle deliveries starting in June since "certain tariffs are likely to remain in place for at least some time," per the CNN report.A Barclays analysis has reduced its 2025 General Motors' earnings before interest and taxes estimates by 40 percent based on lower volume and a gross tariff impact of about $9.5 billion. For Ford Motor, Barclays expects a 60 percent reduction with a gross tariff impact of about $7 billion, per the Reuters report.As the negative effects of tariffs continue to emerge, leading industrial players are struggling to maintain their original supply capacities, with critical components and intermediate goods becoming unavailable at previous prices, potentially forcing firms to raise prices, Zhou Mi, a senior research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, told the Global Times on Sunday.Existing supply chains may fail to meet demand, exacerbating instability in supply networks as the tariff-induced negative impacts intensify. The instability could cast uncertainty over whether production can be sustained, which could lead to companies' shrinking market share, affect employment and trigger broader economic uncertainties in the US, including disruptions across supply chain networks, according to Zhou.As for logistics, DHL said that effective Monday, and until further notice, it will temporarily suspend the collection and shipping of business-to-consumer shipments to private individuals in the US where the declared customs value exceeds $800, the company said in a statement on its website.As a result of recent US customs regulatory updates, the company is experiencing multi-day transit delays to the US from any origin for shipments with a declared customs value exceeding $800, DHL said.In terms of tourism, the number of overseas visitors to the US last month fell nearly 12 percent compared with the same time last year, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing data from the International Trade Administration, an agency under the US Department of Commerce. The downturn, after a 2 percent decline year-on-year in February, is the first meaningful drop since travel plummeted in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, per the report.The data showed there were 17 percent fewer visitors from Western Europe in March, 24 percent fewer from Central America and 26 percent fewer from the Caribbean compared with a year ago.Zhou said that the market order could suffer severe damage beyond just price inflation under supply shortages, which would plunge the US economy into deeper crises, prompting investors to reallocate capital to more stable, secure and predictable markets.Global ResponseThe global production structure and division of labor have developed over decades and cannot be changed quickly. Companies place production steps in the most efficient regions worldwide, creating the current system. Adjusting it would break the original efficiency rule, lowering overall productivity, Gao Lingyun, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing, told the Global Times on Sunday.Amid the surging opposition from the domestic voices, the US tariffs have been gaining increasing criticism worldwide.British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said in an interview with The Telegraph that "China is the second-biggest economy in the world, and it would be, I think, very foolish to not engage. That's the approach of this government," Reeves said ahead of a scheduled trip to Washington next week, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) published an article on Friday, which asserted that the tariff measures are taking the wrong approach, particularly as their calculation and implementation are not grounded in evidence to achieve the intended outcome. By driving up the cost of industrial production, these tariffs undermine economic efficiency, diminish the benefits of trade, and weaken competitiveness, ultimately putting jobs at risk worldwide, thereby affecting the most vulnerable countries the hardest, according to the article.This article was originally published by the Global Times.

