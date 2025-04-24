International
FSB Thwarts Ukrainian Terrorist Attack at Nizhny Novgorod Plant
FSB Thwarts Ukrainian Terrorist Attack at Nizhny Novgorod Plant
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had prevented a terrorist attack at a petrochemical plant in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, which was being prepared by two Central Asians on the instructions from a Ukrainian curator.
"The Federal Security Service of Russia in the Nizhny Novgorod Region prevented a sabotage and terrorist act planned by Ukrainian special services with the participation of two people from Central Asia, adherents of the ideology of an international terrorist organization banned in the territory of Russia," the FSB said in a statement. On the instructions of a Ukrainian curator, they seized FPV drones with improvised explosive devices to attack a petrochemical plant, the statement said, adding that they resisted during the detention and were neutralized.
FSB Thwarts Ukrainian Terrorist Attack at Nizhny Novgorod Plant

09:30 GMT 24.04.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had prevented a terrorist attack at a petrochemical plant in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, which was being prepared by two Central Asians on the instructions from a Ukrainian curator.
"The Federal Security Service of Russia in the Nizhny Novgorod Region prevented a sabotage and terrorist act planned by Ukrainian special services with the participation of two people from Central Asia, adherents of the ideology of an international terrorist organization banned in the territory of Russia," the FSB said in a statement.
On the instructions of a Ukrainian curator, they seized FPV drones with improvised explosive devices to attack a petrochemical plant, the statement said, adding that they resisted during the detention and were neutralized.
Russian FSB squad prepares to storm apartment with suspected neo-Nazi organization members plotting to kill media figures.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
FSB Detains Ukrainian Spy Who Planned Terrorist Acts in Russia
14 April, 07:21 GMT
