https://sputnikglobe.com/20250424/fsb-thwarts-ukrainian-terrorist-attack-at-nizhny-novgorod-plant-1121922680.html
FSB Thwarts Ukrainian Terrorist Attack at Nizhny Novgorod Plant
FSB Thwarts Ukrainian Terrorist Attack at Nizhny Novgorod Plant
Sputnik International
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had prevented a terrorist attack at a petrochemical plant in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, which was being prepared by two Central Asians on the instructions from a Ukrainian curator.
2025-04-24T09:30+0000
2025-04-24T09:30+0000
2025-04-24T09:30+0000
russia
russia
kiev
ukraine
russian federal security service (fsb)
terrorism
terrorist attack
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1f/1117669480_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5f867bad553cffb02fc22cbb71ba2e87.jpg
"The Federal Security Service of Russia in the Nizhny Novgorod Region prevented a sabotage and terrorist act planned by Ukrainian special services with the participation of two people from Central Asia, adherents of the ideology of an international terrorist organization banned in the territory of Russia," the FSB said in a statement. On the instructions of a Ukrainian curator, they seized FPV drones with improvised explosive devices to attack a petrochemical plant, the statement said, adding that they resisted during the detention and were neutralized.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250414/fsb-detains-ukrainian-spy-who-planned-terrorist-acts-in-russia--1121868444.html
russia
kiev
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1f/1117669480_34:0:2765:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_77faa9e559408aafbb15620904f105e0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian federal security service, ukrainian curator, terrorist attack at nizhny novgorod region, petrochemical plant
russian federal security service, ukrainian curator, terrorist attack at nizhny novgorod region, petrochemical plant
FSB Thwarts Ukrainian Terrorist Attack at Nizhny Novgorod Plant
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had prevented a terrorist attack at a petrochemical plant in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, which was being prepared by two Central Asians on the instructions from a Ukrainian curator.
"The Federal Security Service of Russia
in the Nizhny Novgorod Region prevented a sabotage and terrorist act planned by Ukrainian special services with the participation of two people from Central Asia, adherents of the ideology of an international terrorist organization banned in the territory of Russia," the FSB said in a statement.
On the instructions of a Ukrainian curator, they seized FPV drones with improvised explosive devices to attack a petrochemical plant, the statement said, adding that they resisted during the detention and were neutralized.