FSB Thwarts Ukrainian Terrorist Attack at Nizhny Novgorod Plant

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had prevented a terrorist attack at a petrochemical plant in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, which was being prepared by two Central Asians on the instructions from a Ukrainian curator.

"The Federal Security Service of Russia in the Nizhny Novgorod Region prevented a sabotage and terrorist act planned by Ukrainian special services with the participation of two people from Central Asia, adherents of the ideology of an international terrorist organization banned in the territory of Russia," the FSB said in a statement. On the instructions of a Ukrainian curator, they seized FPV drones with improvised explosive devices to attack a petrochemical plant, the statement said, adding that they resisted during the detention and were neutralized.

