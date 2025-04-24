https://sputnikglobe.com/20250424/no-deal-in-sight-china-denies-us-tariff-talks-1121922280.html

No Deal in Sight: China Denies US Tariff Talks

China and the US have not held negotiations or consultations on the tariff issue, this is all false information, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Thursday.

"This is all false information. As far as I know, China and the United States have not held talks or consultations on the tariff issue, let alone reached an agreement," Guo told reporters when asked to confirm the American side's claims that Beijing and Washington are negotiating a settlement to the trade war and may even reach an agreement. On April 2, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order that implemented reciprocal tariffs on imports from various countries. The base tariff rate was established at 10%, with higher rates applied to 57 countries based on the US trade deficit with each specific nation. On April 9, Trump declared that a baseline tariff of 10% would be imposed for 90 days on over 75 countries that had not retaliated and had requested negotiations, except for China. As the trade war progressed, US tariffs on Chinese goods hit 145%, while China's tariffs on American imports reached 125%.

