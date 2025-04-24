https://sputnikglobe.com/20250424/russian-cosmonauts-join-launch-of-st-george-ribbon-campaign-from-space-1121926864.html

Russian Cosmonauts Join Launch of St. George Ribbon Campaign From Space

Russian Cosmonauts Join Launch of St. George Ribbon Campaign From Space

Sputnik International

Sergey Ryzhikov, Alexey Zubritsky and Kirill Peskov took part in the launch of the St. George Ribbon campaign aboard the International Space Station, marking the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory and the campaign’s 20th anniversary.

2025-04-24T13:46+0000

2025-04-24T13:46+0000

2025-04-24T13:46+0000

world

sergei ryzhikov

st. george ribbon

international space station (iss)

moscow

victory day

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/18/1121926707_116:0:1304:668_1920x0_80_0_0_0e50765a07b9367b0a5795e176c6a0f2.jpg

"It is a great honor for us to join the traditional and beloved St. George Ribbon campaign, ahead of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War," Ryzhikov said in a video message.The St. George Ribbon campaign, launched on Thursday at the Rossiya Segodnya International Multimedia Press Center in Moscow, marks the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory and its 20th year.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250424/st-george-ribbon-campaign-kicks-off-in-moscow-1121923727.html

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian Cosmonauts join the launch of St. George Ribbon campaign from space Sputnik International Russian Cosmonauts join the launch of St. George Ribbon campaign from space 2025-04-24T13:46+0000 true PT1M27S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian cosmonauts, st. george ribbon campaign, international space station