https://sputnikglobe.com/20250424/russian-cosmonauts-join-launch-of-st-george-ribbon-campaign-from-space-1121926864.html
Russian Cosmonauts Join Launch of St. George Ribbon Campaign From Space
Russian Cosmonauts Join Launch of St. George Ribbon Campaign From Space
Sputnik International
Sergey Ryzhikov, Alexey Zubritsky and Kirill Peskov took part in the launch of the St. George Ribbon campaign aboard the International Space Station, marking the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory and the campaign’s 20th anniversary.
2025-04-24T13:46+0000
2025-04-24T13:46+0000
2025-04-24T13:46+0000
world
sergei ryzhikov
st. george ribbon
international space station (iss)
moscow
victory day
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/18/1121926707_116:0:1304:668_1920x0_80_0_0_0e50765a07b9367b0a5795e176c6a0f2.jpg
"It is a great honor for us to join the traditional and beloved St. George Ribbon campaign, ahead of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War," Ryzhikov said in a video message.The St. George Ribbon campaign, launched on Thursday at the Rossiya Segodnya International Multimedia Press Center in Moscow, marks the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory and its 20th year.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250424/st-george-ribbon-campaign-kicks-off-in-moscow-1121923727.html
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/18/1121926707_265:0:1156:668_1920x0_80_0_0_5fd375de9cab91bfb72715a51e54c6e1.jpg
Russian Cosmonauts join the launch of St. George Ribbon campaign from space
Sputnik International
Russian Cosmonauts join the launch of St. George Ribbon campaign from space
2025-04-24T13:46+0000
true
PT1M27S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian cosmonauts, st. george ribbon campaign, international space station
russian cosmonauts, st. george ribbon campaign, international space station
Russian Cosmonauts Join Launch of St. George Ribbon Campaign From Space
Sergey Ryzhikov, Alexey Zubritsky and Kirill Peskov took part in the launch of the St. George Ribbon campaign aboard the International Space Station, marking the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory and the campaign’s 20th anniversary.
"It is a great honor for us to join the traditional and beloved St. George Ribbon campaign, ahead of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War," Ryzhikov said in a video message.
The St. George Ribbon campaign
, launched on Thursday at the Rossiya Segodnya International Multimedia Press Center in Moscow, marks the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory and its 20th year.