International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250424/russian-cosmonauts-join-launch-of-st-george-ribbon-campaign-from-space-1121926864.html
Russian Cosmonauts Join Launch of St. George Ribbon Campaign From Space
Russian Cosmonauts Join Launch of St. George Ribbon Campaign From Space
Sputnik International
Sergey Ryzhikov, Alexey Zubritsky and Kirill Peskov took part in the launch of the St. George Ribbon campaign aboard the International Space Station, marking the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory and the campaign’s 20th anniversary.
2025-04-24T13:46+0000
2025-04-24T13:46+0000
world
sergei ryzhikov
st. george ribbon
international space station (iss)
moscow
victory day
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/18/1121926707_116:0:1304:668_1920x0_80_0_0_0e50765a07b9367b0a5795e176c6a0f2.jpg
"It is a great honor for us to join the traditional and beloved St. George Ribbon campaign, ahead of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War," Ryzhikov said in a video message.The St. George Ribbon campaign, launched on Thursday at the Rossiya Segodnya International Multimedia Press Center in Moscow, marks the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory and its 20th year.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250424/st-george-ribbon-campaign-kicks-off-in-moscow-1121923727.html
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian Cosmonauts join the launch of St. George Ribbon campaign from space
Sputnik International
Russian Cosmonauts join the launch of St. George Ribbon campaign from space
2025-04-24T13:46+0000
true
PT1M27S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/18/1121926707_265:0:1156:668_1920x0_80_0_0_5fd375de9cab91bfb72715a51e54c6e1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian cosmonauts, st. george ribbon campaign, international space station
russian cosmonauts, st. george ribbon campaign, international space station

Russian Cosmonauts Join Launch of St. George Ribbon Campaign From Space

13:46 GMT 24.04.2025
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Sergey Ryzhikov, Alexey Zubritsky and Kirill Peskov took part in the launch of the St. George Ribbon campaign aboard the International Space Station, marking the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory and the campaign’s 20th anniversary.
"It is a great honor for us to join the traditional and beloved St. George Ribbon campaign, ahead of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War," Ryzhikov said in a video message.
St. George Ribbon campaign kicks off in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2025
Russia
St. George Ribbon Campaign Kicks Off in Moscow
11:08 GMT
The St. George Ribbon campaign, launched on Thursday at the Rossiya Segodnya International Multimedia Press Center in Moscow, marks the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory and its 20th year.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала