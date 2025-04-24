https://sputnikglobe.com/20250424/russias-medvedev-floats-brics-alternative-to-flawed-international-criminal-court-1121922168.html

ICC Completely Fails in Its Main Task – Russian Security Council Deputy Head

“As far as the ICC is concerned, it is now regrettable to note its complete failure to fulfil its primary mission,” Dmitry Medvedev said in his article ‘Lost Illusions, or How the International Criminal Court has become a legal nonentity,’ published in the Pravovedenie magazine.

He added that the ICC, in its current “inefficient” state, must “sink into oblivion,” as it is “irreversibly flawed” and biased, especially in its selective prosecution of war crimes. The Hague Court shows “discriminatory blindness and hearing loss” towards some high-profile war criminals, while lesser cases receive more attention, the former Russian president added “It seems entirely possible to develop on the regional level (for instance, in the framework of BRICS) a concept of establishing an international legal body as an alternative to the Hague Criminal Court,” Medvedev argued.

