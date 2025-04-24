International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250424/russias-medvedev-floats-brics-alternative-to-flawed-international-criminal-court-1121922168.html
ICC Completely Fails in Its Main Task – Russian Security Council Deputy Head
ICC Completely Fails in Its Main Task – Russian Security Council Deputy Head
Sputnik International
“As far as the ICC is concerned, it is now regrettable to note its complete failure to fulfil its primary mission,” Dmitry Medvedev said in his article ‘Lost Illusions, or How the International Criminal Court has become a legal nonentity,’ published in the Pravovedenie magazine.
2025-04-24T09:18+0000
2025-04-24T09:20+0000
world
international criminal court (icc)
russia
dmitry medvedev
brics
hague court
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107960/31/1079603173_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d7226ffa9240835a0dddf9eda690679c.jpg
He added that the ICC, in its current “inefficient” state, must “sink into oblivion,” as it is “irreversibly flawed” and biased, especially in its selective prosecution of war crimes. The Hague Court shows “discriminatory blindness and hearing loss” towards some high-profile war criminals, while lesser cases receive more attention, the former Russian president added “It seems entirely possible to develop on the regional level (for instance, in the framework of BRICS) a concept of establishing an international legal body as an alternative to the Hague Criminal Court,” Medvedev argued.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250403/hungary-to-abandon-icc-over-concerns-of-political-bias--orban-1121736836.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107960/31/1079603173_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c7044f8d4bdd9b27012356f4b88ba2de.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
brics alternative to 'flawed' international criminal court, dmitry medvedev, icc
brics alternative to 'flawed' international criminal court, dmitry medvedev, icc

ICC Completely Fails in Its Main Task – Russian Security Council Deputy Head

09:18 GMT 24.04.2025 (Updated: 09:20 GMT 24.04.2025)
© AP Photo / Peter DejongFILE- In this Nov. 7, 2019 file photo, the International Criminal Court, or ICC, is seen in The Hague, Netherlands. President Donald Trump has lobbed a broadside attack against the International Criminal Court. He's authorizing economic sanctions and travel restrictions against court workers directly involved in investigating American troops and intelligence officials for possible war crimes in Afghanistan without U.S. consent. The executive order Trump signed on Thursday marks his administration’s latest attack against international organizations, treaties and agreements that do not hew to its policies. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
FILE- In this Nov. 7, 2019 file photo, the International Criminal Court, or ICC, is seen in The Hague, Netherlands. President Donald Trump has lobbed a broadside attack against the International Criminal Court. He's authorizing economic sanctions and travel restrictions against court workers directly involved in investigating American troops and intelligence officials for possible war crimes in Afghanistan without U.S. consent. The executive order Trump signed on Thursday marks his administration’s latest attack against international organizations, treaties and agreements that do not hew to its policies. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2025
© AP Photo / Peter Dejong
Subscribe
“As far as the ICC is concerned, it is now regrettable to note its complete failure to fulfil its primary mission,” Dmitry Medvedev said in his article ‘Lost Illusions, or How the International Criminal Court has become a legal nonentity,’ published in the Pravovedenie magazine.
He added that the ICC, in its current “inefficient” state, must “sink into oblivion,” as it is “irreversibly flawed” and biased, especially in its selective prosecution of war crimes.
The Hague Court shows “discriminatory blindness and hearing loss” towards some high-profile war criminals, while lesser cases receive more attention, the former Russian president added “It seems entirely possible to develop on the regional level (for instance, in the framework of BRICS) a concept of establishing an international legal body as an alternative to the Hague Criminal Court,” Medvedev argued.
“This new judicial body in BRICS could reiterate the common commitment of its member states to the UN Charter principles, including the principles of immunity of heads of sovereign states from any foreign jurisdiction and non-interference into internal affairs of the states,” he stressed.
Viktor Orban, Hungarian Prime Minister - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.04.2025
World
Hungary to Abandon ICC Over Concerns of Political Bias – Orban
3 April, 12:44 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала