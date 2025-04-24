https://sputnikglobe.com/20250424/trump-on-ukraine-conflict-next-few-days-are-crucial-for-swift-resolution-1121928401.html

Trump on Ukraine Conflict: Next Few Days Are Crucial for Swift Resolution

Trump on Ukraine Conflict: Next Few Days Are Crucial for Swift Resolution

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Washington is seeking a swift resolution to the Ukraine conflict and noted that "a lot of progress" has been made.

2025-04-24T18:57+0000

2025-04-24T18:57+0000

2025-04-24T18:57+0000

americas

donald trump

ukraine

russia

ukraine crisis

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/01/14/1081820193_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_84dd67cba72d11db8f61ff8c3c0af324.jpg

"We want to end it quickly. And I think we've made a lot of progress, and we'll see what happens. These next few days are going to be very important. Meetings are taking place right now," Trump said during a bilateral meeting with the Norwegian prime minister.The president added that he is confident both Europe and Ukraine will agree to peace agreement. When asked if Ukraine has to cede territory as part of a peace deal with Russia, Trump said that it "depends on what territory." "They've lost a lot of territory, and we'll do the best we can, working with Ukraine, we'll do the best we can, but they lost a lot of territory," Trump added.As for concession from the Russian side, Trump said that "Stopping the war, stopping taking the whole country. [That’s a] pretty big concession."Trump also said that the United States is putting a lot of pressure on Russia to get a peace agreement on Ukraine. “We are putting a lot of pressure on Russia, and Russia knows that,” he told reporters.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250423/zelensky-faces-a-choice-between-peace-or-fighting-for-three-more-years-in-ukraine---trump-1121920392.html

americas

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump, russia, ukraine, us, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine