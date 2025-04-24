International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250424/trump-on-ukraine-conflict-next-few-days-are-crucial-for-swift-resolution-1121928401.html
Trump on Ukraine Conflict: Next Few Days Are Crucial for Swift Resolution
Trump on Ukraine Conflict: Next Few Days Are Crucial for Swift Resolution
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Washington is seeking a swift resolution to the Ukraine conflict and noted that "a lot of progress" has been made.
2025-04-24T18:57+0000
2025-04-24T18:57+0000
americas
donald trump
ukraine
russia
ukraine crisis
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/01/14/1081820193_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_84dd67cba72d11db8f61ff8c3c0af324.jpg
"We want to end it quickly. And I think we've made a lot of progress, and we'll see what happens. These next few days are going to be very important. Meetings are taking place right now," Trump said during a bilateral meeting with the Norwegian prime minister.The president added that he is confident both Europe and Ukraine will agree to peace agreement. When asked if Ukraine has to cede territory as part of a peace deal with Russia, Trump said that it "depends on what territory." "They've lost a lot of territory, and we'll do the best we can, working with Ukraine, we'll do the best we can, but they lost a lot of territory," Trump added.As for concession from the Russian side, Trump said that "Stopping the war, stopping taking the whole country. [That’s a] pretty big concession."Trump also said that the United States is putting a lot of pressure on Russia to get a peace agreement on Ukraine. “We are putting a lot of pressure on Russia, and Russia knows that,” he told reporters.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250423/zelensky-faces-a-choice-between-peace-or-fighting-for-three-more-years-in-ukraine---trump-1121920392.html
americas
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/01/14/1081820193_454:0:3185:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_24863f94c7ccc7d8699e813326e52638.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, russia, ukraine, us, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine
donald trump, russia, ukraine, us, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine

Trump on Ukraine Conflict: Next Few Days Are Crucial for Swift Resolution

18:57 GMT 24.04.2025
© AP Photo / Susan WalshIn this Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump listens during an event in the briefing room of the White House in Washington.
In this Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump listens during an event in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2025
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Washington is seeking a swift resolution to the Ukraine conflict and noted that "a lot of progress" has been made.
"We want to end it quickly. And I think we've made a lot of progress, and we'll see what happens. These next few days are going to be very important. Meetings are taking place right now," Trump said during a bilateral meeting with the Norwegian prime minister.
The president added that he is confident both Europe and Ukraine will agree to peace agreement. When asked if Ukraine has to cede territory as part of a peace deal with Russia, Trump said that it "depends on what territory."
Then-Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump meets with Volodymyr Zelensky at Trump Tower, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2025
World
Zelensky Faces Choice Between Peace or Fighting for ‘Three More Years’ in Ukraine - Trump
Yesterday, 16:41 GMT
"They've lost a lot of territory, and we'll do the best we can, working with Ukraine, we'll do the best we can, but they lost a lot of territory," Trump added.
As for concession from the Russian side, Trump said that "Stopping the war, stopping taking the whole country. [That’s a] pretty big concession."
Trump also said that the United States is putting a lot of pressure on Russia to get a peace agreement on Ukraine. “We are putting a lot of pressure on Russia, and Russia knows that,” he told reporters.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала