US Military Withdraws Its Forces From Base in Syria's Al Hasakah - Reports

The US military is withdrawing its forces from a base in Al Hasakah province in northern Syria, Syrian media reported.

US military vehicles loaded with military supplies are leaving the base in the city of Ash Shaddadi, the Al Watan newspaper reported on Wednesday, adding that the columns are moving towards the Syrian-Iraqi border. Last week, Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said that the United States plans to decrease its military presence in Syria in the coming months to under 1,000 troops to consolidate them at fewer bases in the country.

