Crimea Will Remain Part of Russia Under Settlement Deal on Ukraine - Trump

Crimea will remain a part of Russia as part of the settlement deal in Ukraine, US President Donald Trump told TIME magazine in his "100 days" interview.

"If Crimea will stay with Russia — we have to only talk about Crimea because that is the one that always gets mentioned. Crimea will stay with Russia," Trump said. Trump accused Kiev of starting the conflict with Russia. Highlights of Donald Trump’s interview:Trump said he was not joking about his ambition to merge Greenland into the US, make Canada the 51st US state and take control over the Panama Canal."Actually, no, I'm not [joking]," Trump said an interview with the Time magazine when asked if he was joking when making the sovereignty claims over Greenland, Canada and the Panama Canal.Donald Trump has said that there are "loopholes" that could allow him to run for the presidency for the third time, but he does not believe in them."I'd rather not discuss that now, but as you know, there are some loopholes that have been discussed that are well known. But I don't believe in loopholes. I don't believe in using loopholes," Trump said.In an interview for the Time magazine, Trump was asked to comment on "methods" that might allow him to run for a third term.US President Donald Trump said that he hopes he can reach a deal with Iran without attacking.Trump also did not rule out that the United States would support Israel's attack on Iran if Washington did not reach a deal with Tehran.Trump said that he was open to meeting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian or Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei."Sure," Trump said, answering the relevant question.

