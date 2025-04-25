https://sputnikglobe.com/20250425/crimea-will-remain-part-of-russia-under-settlement-deal-on-ukraine---trump-1121931188.html
Crimea Will Remain Part of Russia Under Settlement Deal on Ukraine - Trump
Crimea will remain a part of Russia as part of the settlement deal in Ukraine, US President Donald Trump told TIME magazine in his "100 days" interview.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Crimea will remain a part of Russia as part of the settlement deal in Ukraine, US President Donald Trump told TIME magazine in his "100 days" interview.
"If Crimea will stay with Russia — we have to only talk about Crimea because that is the one that always gets mentioned. Crimea will stay with Russia," Trump said.
Trump accused Kiev of starting the conflict with Russia.
"I do not think they will l ever be able to join NATO. I think that is been — from day one, I think that is been, that is I think what caused the war to start was when they started talking about joining NATO. If that were not brought up, there would have been a much better chance that it would not have started," Trump said.
Highlights of Donald Trump’s interview:
”I think what caused the war to start was when they [Ukraine] started talking about joining NATO”
Crimea will stay with Russia” and Zelensky understands this
”I do not think Ukraine will ever join NATO”
The Ukraine peace talks are going well and an agreement is very close
Trump believes it is possible to achieve peace in Ukraine under his presidency
Trump said he was not joking about his ambition to merge Greenland into the US, make Canada the 51st US state and take control over the Panama Canal.
"Actually, no, I'm not [joking]," Trump said an interview with the Time magazine when asked if he was joking when making the sovereignty claims over Greenland, Canada and the Panama Canal.
Donald Trump has said that there are "loopholes" that could allow him to run for the presidency for the third time, but he does not believe in them.
"I'd rather not discuss that now, but as you know, there are some loopholes that have been discussed that are well known. But I don't believe in loopholes. I don't believe in using loopholes," Trump said.
In an interview for the Time magazine, Trump was asked to comment on "methods" that might allow him to run for a third term.
US President Donald Trump said that he hopes he can reach a deal with Iran without attacking.
"I think we can make a deal without the attack. I hope we can. It's possible we'll have to attack because Iran will not have a nuclear weapon. But I didn't make it comfortable for them, but I didn't say no. Ultimately I was going to leave that choice to them, but I said I would much prefer a deal than bombs being dropped," Trump said.
Trump also did not rule out that the United States would support Israel's attack on Iran if Washington did not reach a deal with Tehran.
Trump said that he was open to meeting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian or Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
"Sure," Trump said, answering the relevant question.