First Global Digital Forum to be Held in Nizhny Novgorod
First Global Digital Forum to be Held in Nizhny Novgorod
The Global Digital Forum will be held on June 5 and 6 in Nizhny Novgorod. The key event of the year will focus on relations between Russia and developing... 25.04.2025, Sputnik International
Subscribe
The Global Digital Forum will be held on June 5 and 6 in Nizhny Novgorod. The key event of the year will focus on relations between Russia and developing countries in the field of information and communication technologies (ICT).
The event will serve as a platform for a professional discussion on global aspects of digital technology development, new initiatives, proposals, the creation of favorable conditions for business dialogue and the potential signing of agreements on mutually beneficial cooperation in the digital sector.
The Forum will bring together representatives from government structures, businesses, academia and scientific communities, as well as international and regional organizations.
A separate high-level segment will focus on digital development. The conference is expected to attract over 1,500 foreign guests, with an additional 10,000 joining online.
Key topics will include overcoming the digital divide, effective technology transfer, increasing the potential of Global South countries, international information security in the context of reaching UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, cooperation in education, improving media and digital literacy and recognizing misinformation.
Another priority will be the implementation of decisions from the World Summit on the Information Society, with a debate on its extension to be considered by the UN General Assembly this year.
Forum participants will also have the opportunity to visit the exhibition of the 'Digital Industry of Industrial Russia' (CIPR), showcasing high-tech solutions.
Over 170 companies will present their developments, including interactive tech zones, digital product and service demonstrations, networking opportunities and business communication areas.
