International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250409/could-chinas-strategic-pivot-to-global-south-spell-trouble-for-us--1121844252.html
Could China’s Strategic Pivot to Global South Spell Trouble for US?
Could China’s Strategic Pivot to Global South Spell Trouble for US?
Sputnik International
China could pull off a swift “recalibration” of its overseas trade in response to Donald Trump’s tariff war, veteran financial analyst Paul Goncharoff told Sputnik.
2025-04-09T09:47+0000
2025-04-09T09:47+0000
analysis
us
china
trump tariffs
trade war
brics
asean
donald trump
business
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/09/1121843787_0:34:3522:2015_1920x0_80_0_0_3738c57f6a4b37efa6331190fc7211ce.jpg
China could pull off a swift “recalibration” of its overseas trade in response to Donald Trump’s tariff war, veteran financial analyst Paul Goncharoff told Sputnik. Why Washington Should Be Worried “Instead of fixing its own problems, Washington is trying in every way possible to shirk responsibility and shift the blame, resorting to tariffs, up to and including blackmail and ultimatums,” China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, commenting on the US president's 2.0's trade wars during a three-day official visit to Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250401/wang-yi-china-will-not-accept-america-first-built-on-american-bullying-1121720123.html
china
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/09/1121843787_396:0:3127:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ffd984b4f26970a90a6de1c35b2c454c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us-china tariff war, will china make deal with us, trump tariffs on china, when tariffs end, china tariffs, new trade war
us-china tariff war, will china make deal with us, trump tariffs on china, when tariffs end, china tariffs, new trade war

Could China’s Strategic Pivot to Global South Spell Trouble for US?

09:47 GMT 09.04.2025
© AP Photo / Michael SohnContainers are pictured on board of the 'Star' vessel of the China Shipping Container Lines shipping company at the harbour in Hamburg, Germany.
Containers are pictured on board of the 'Star' vessel of the China Shipping Container Lines shipping company at the harbour in Hamburg, Germany. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.04.2025
© AP Photo / Michael Sohn
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Additional tariffs on Chinese goods at 104% will remain in place "until they make a deal with us," US President Donald Trump said at the NRCC Dinner on Tuesday evening.
China could pull off a swift “recalibration” of its overseas trade in response to Donald Trump’s tariff war, veteran financial analyst Paul Goncharoff told Sputnik.

Why Washington Should Be Worried

China-BRICS trade is now worth over $1 trillion
China's trade with Russia reached a record high of $237 billion in 2024, Chinese customs data shows
China has been diversifying its export markets, with exports to the ASEAN group of nations surging by 12% last year
China’s Belt and Road Initiative was designed to secure multiple supply chains – many of those are now operational and never extended into the US.
If China boosts its exports to non-US markets by 8.5% annually, it could offset its entire exposure to American export volume within just two years, Goncharoff explained.

On April 2, Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing reciprocal tariffs on US trade partners, which includes a 34% tariff on China, a 20% tariff on the European Union, and 24% on Japanese imports. After China imposed additional tariffs of 34% on all goods imported from the US, Trump stated he would increase tariffs on Chinese imports by 50%, effective April 9.

“Instead of fixing its own problems, Washington is trying in every way possible to shirk responsibility and shift the blame, resorting to tariffs, up to and including blackmail and ultimatums,” China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, commenting on the US president's 2.0's trade wars during a three-day official visit to Russia.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, pictured here at the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, October 23, 2024. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.04.2025
World
Wang Yi: China Will Not Accept ‘America First’ Built on ‘American Bullying’
1 April, 04:48 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала