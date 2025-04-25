https://sputnikglobe.com/20250425/key-takeaways-from-preview-of-russian-fm-lavrovs-interview-on-cbs---1121929525.html
Key Takeaways From Preview of Russian FM Lavrov’s Interview on CBS
Sergey Lavrov gave an interview to CBS’ Face the Nation, underscoring that Russia and the US are “moving in the right direction” toward a settlement in Ukraine. The full interview is scheduled to air this Sunday.Check out Lavrov’s statements on the Ukrainian conflict in a preview of the interview:
"You don't trust the word of the president of the United States?" Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov wondered when the CBS interviewer asked him to confirm Donald Trump’s statement on the upcoming meeting between Russia's President Vladimir Putin and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.
Sergey Lavrov gave an interview to CBS’ Face the Nation, underscoring that Russia and the US are “moving in the right direction” toward a settlement in Ukraine
. The full interview is scheduled to air this Sunday.
Check out Lavrov’s statements on the Ukrainian conflict in a preview of the interview:
“The president of the United States believes, and I think rightly so, that we are moving in the right direction […] The statement by the president mentions a deal and we are ready to reach a deal.”
Russia is “ready to reach a deal on Ukraine, but there are still some specific points, elements of this which need to be fine-tuned.”
The US president is “probably the only leader on earth who recognized the need to address the root causes of this situation," Lavrov said.
Russia targets only “military goals or civilian sites used by the military […] President Putin expressed this for so many times."