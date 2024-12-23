https://sputnikglobe.com/20241223/moldovan-president-sandu-plans-to-seize-transnistria-power-station---russian-intel-service-1121243803.html

Moldovan President Sandu Plans to Seize Transnistria Power Station - Russian Intel Service

Moldovan President Sandu Plans to Seize Transnistria Power Station - Russian Intel Service

Sputnik International

Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said that Moldovan President Maia Sandu had demanded that the country's government prepare a plan to take over the Cuciurgan power station in Transnistria.

2024-12-23T11:09+0000

2024-12-23T11:09+0000

2024-12-23T11:09+0000

world

moldova

transnistria

russia

svr

chisinau

maia sandu

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/17/1121243642_0:181:2999:1868_1920x0_80_0_0_d1ad565d70ff7c82141ad14d47f8c216.jpg

Sandu held a meeting with the Moldovan government to discuss the country's energy security issues, the SVR said in a statement on Monday. During the meeting, the president "lost her temper" after hearing a report by Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean on the potential energy supply problems Moldova could face after the expiration of the Russia-Ukraine natural gas transit agreement on December 31, the statement read. Sandu flatly refused to discuss the issue of Moldova's energy supplies with the Ukrainian authorities after the gas transit agreement expired, the statement added. The president said that if Moscow did not supply Moldova with natural gas, Chisinau would "take revenge" on Transnistria, according to the SVR. The meeting concluded with Sandu’s remarks about the need to develop a military operation plan to establish control over Transnistria and eliminate the Russian peacekeeping presence in the region, the SVR said. Since December 2022, Moldovagaz has been sourcing natural gas from Moldovan energy utility Energocom and Gazprom. The Russian gas is supplied to Transnistria in exchange for electricity, which is used to power the rest of Moldova. Moldova's Cuciurgan power station covers 80% of the country's electricity needs. Transnistria, where Russians and Ukrainians make up 60% of the population, sought to secede from Moldova even before the collapse of the Soviet Union, fearing that Moldova would join Romania amid a wave of nationalism. In 1992, after an unsuccessful attempt by Moldovan authorities to resolve the issue by force, Transnistria became a de facto territory outside Chisinau’s control.

moldova

transnistria

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

moldova, transnistria, russia, russian intelligence service (svr), maia sandu