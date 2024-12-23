https://sputnikglobe.com/20241223/moldovan-president-sandu-plans-to-seize-transnistria-power-station---russian-intel-service-1121243803.html
Moldovan President Sandu Plans to Seize Transnistria Power Station - Russian Intel Service
Moldovan President Sandu Plans to Seize Transnistria Power Station - Russian Intel Service
Sputnik International
Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said that Moldovan President Maia Sandu had demanded that the country's government prepare a plan to take over the Cuciurgan power station in Transnistria.
2024-12-23T11:09+0000
2024-12-23T11:09+0000
2024-12-23T11:09+0000
world
moldova
transnistria
russia
svr
chisinau
maia sandu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/17/1121243642_0:181:2999:1868_1920x0_80_0_0_d1ad565d70ff7c82141ad14d47f8c216.jpg
Sandu held a meeting with the Moldovan government to discuss the country's energy security issues, the SVR said in a statement on Monday. During the meeting, the president "lost her temper" after hearing a report by Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean on the potential energy supply problems Moldova could face after the expiration of the Russia-Ukraine natural gas transit agreement on December 31, the statement read. Sandu flatly refused to discuss the issue of Moldova's energy supplies with the Ukrainian authorities after the gas transit agreement expired, the statement added. The president said that if Moscow did not supply Moldova with natural gas, Chisinau would "take revenge" on Transnistria, according to the SVR. The meeting concluded with Sandu’s remarks about the need to develop a military operation plan to establish control over Transnistria and eliminate the Russian peacekeeping presence in the region, the SVR said. Since December 2022, Moldovagaz has been sourcing natural gas from Moldovan energy utility Energocom and Gazprom. The Russian gas is supplied to Transnistria in exchange for electricity, which is used to power the rest of Moldova. Moldova's Cuciurgan power station covers 80% of the country's electricity needs. Transnistria, where Russians and Ukrainians make up 60% of the population, sought to secede from Moldova even before the collapse of the Soviet Union, fearing that Moldova would join Romania amid a wave of nationalism. In 1992, after an unsuccessful attempt by Moldovan authorities to resolve the issue by force, Transnistria became a de facto territory outside Chisinau’s control.
moldova
transnistria
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/17/1121243642_135:0:2866:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8ccc0ca5d3b3e4498b61adf826916185.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
moldova, transnistria, russia, russian intelligence service (svr), maia sandu
moldova, transnistria, russia, russian intelligence service (svr), maia sandu
Moldovan President Sandu Plans to Seize Transnistria Power Station - Russian Intel Service
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said that Moldovan President Maia Sandu had demanded that the country's government prepare a plan to take over the Cuciurgan power station in Transnistria.
Sandu
held a meeting with the Moldovan government to discuss the country's energy security issues, the SVR said in a statement on Monday. During the meeting, the president "lost her temper" after hearing a report by Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean on the potential energy supply problems Moldova could face after the expiration of the Russia-Ukraine natural gas transit agreement on December 31, the statement read.
"The president was not sobered by the reminder that the right bank of Moldova is almost entirely dependent on electricity supplies from the Cuciurgan power station in Transnistria. After 'flying into a rage,' the president demanded that preparations be made for a violent seizure of the power station," the SVR said.
Sandu flatly refused to discuss the issue of Moldova's energy supplies with the Ukrainian authorities
after the gas transit agreement expired, the statement added. The president said that if Moscow did not supply Moldova with natural gas, Chisinau would "take revenge" on Transnistria, according to the SVR.
The meeting concluded with Sandu’s remarks about the need to develop a military operation plan to establish control over Transnistria and eliminate the Russian peacekeeping presence in the region, the SVR said.
Since December 2022, Moldovagaz has been sourcing natural gas
from Moldovan energy utility Energocom and Gazprom. The Russian gas is supplied to Transnistria in exchange for electricity, which is used to power the rest of Moldova. Moldova's Cuciurgan power station covers 80% of the country's electricity needs.
Transnistria
, where Russians and Ukrainians make up 60% of the population, sought to secede from Moldova even before the collapse of the Soviet Union, fearing that Moldova would join Romania amid a wave of nationalism. In 1992, after an unsuccessful attempt by Moldovan authorities to resolve the issue by force, Transnistria became a de facto territory outside Chisinau’s control.