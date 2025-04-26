https://sputnikglobe.com/20250426/loser-does-not-get-to-dictate-the-terms-us-army-vet-on-ukraines-delusional-peace-talk-terms-1121939231.html

'Loser Does Not Get to Dictate The Terms’: US Army Vet on Ukraine’s ‘Delusional’ Peace Talk Terms

'Loser Does Not Get to Dictate The Terms’: US Army Vet on Ukraine’s ‘Delusional’ Peace Talk Terms

Sputnik International

Ukraine’s European-backed peace terms smell of “sabotage,” and are seemingly geared “towards continuing the conflict for the foreseeable future,” retired US Lt. Col. Earl Rasmussen and veteran international consultant told Sputnik.

2025-04-26T17:02+0000

2025-04-26T17:02+0000

2025-04-26T17:14+0000

world

ukraine

russia

crimea

nato

peace

peace process

peace talks

peace deal

peace plan

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0e/1120885313_0:68:2816:1652_1920x0_80_0_0_be4876cca6532eef925e711339d7ae3d.jpg

The Ukrainian plan is not only “in a different world,” but essentially isn’t even a real peace proposal, basically demanding “an unconditional surrender of Russia,” Rasmussen said. Ukraine’s terms include demands on the return of all territories, including Crimea, unlimited development of its military-industrial complex, freedom to join NATO or any other international alliance, and US security guarantees.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250426/putin-confirms-russias-readiness-to-negotiate-with-ukraine-without-preconditions---kremlin-1121937181.html

ukraine

russia

crimea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine’s european-backed peace terms, continuing the conflict , peace talk terms