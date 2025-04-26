International
'Loser Does Not Get to Dictate The Terms': US Army Vet on Ukraine's 'Delusional' Peace Talk Terms
'Loser Does Not Get to Dictate The Terms’: US Army Vet on Ukraine’s ‘Delusional’ Peace Talk Terms
Sputnik International
Ukraine’s European-backed peace terms smell of “sabotage,” and are seemingly geared “towards continuing the conflict for the foreseeable future,” retired US Lt. Col. Earl Rasmussen and veteran international consultant told Sputnik.
The Ukrainian plan is not only “in a different world,” but essentially isn’t even a real peace proposal, basically demanding “an unconditional surrender of Russia,” Rasmussen said. Ukraine’s terms include demands on the return of all territories, including Crimea, unlimited development of its military-industrial complex, freedom to join NATO or any other international alliance, and US security guarantees.
17:02 GMT 26.04.2025 (Updated: 17:14 GMT 26.04.2025)
Ukraine’s European-backed peace terms smell of “sabotage,” and are seemingly geared “towards continuing the conflict for the foreseeable future,” retired US Lt. Col. Earl Rasmussen and veteran international consultant told Sputnik.
The Ukrainian plan is not only “in a different world,” but essentially isn’t even a real peace proposal, basically demanding “an unconditional surrender of Russia,” Rasmussen said.
Ukraine’s terms include demands on the return of all territories, including Crimea, unlimited development of its military-industrial complex, freedom to join NATO or any other international alliance, and US security guarantees.
“That is completely unrealistic. Russia shouldn’t even entertain it whatsoever. Usually the loser does not get to dictate the peace terms, and that’s essentially what is happening here,” Rasmussen emphasized. “It’s a waste of time even to discuss that proposal.”
