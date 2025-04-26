https://sputnikglobe.com/20250426/loser-does-not-get-to-dictate-the-terms-us-army-vet-on-ukraines-delusional-peace-talk-terms-1121939231.html
'Loser Does Not Get to Dictate The Terms’: US Army Vet on Ukraine’s ‘Delusional’ Peace Talk Terms
'Loser Does Not Get to Dictate The Terms’: US Army Vet on Ukraine’s ‘Delusional’ Peace Talk Terms
Sputnik International
Ukraine’s European-backed peace terms smell of “sabotage,” and are seemingly geared “towards continuing the conflict for the foreseeable future,” retired US Lt. Col. Earl Rasmussen and veteran international consultant told Sputnik.
2025-04-26T17:02+0000
2025-04-26T17:02+0000
2025-04-26T17:14+0000
world
ukraine
russia
crimea
nato
peace
peace process
peace talks
peace deal
peace plan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0e/1120885313_0:68:2816:1652_1920x0_80_0_0_be4876cca6532eef925e711339d7ae3d.jpg
The Ukrainian plan is not only “in a different world,” but essentially isn’t even a real peace proposal, basically demanding “an unconditional surrender of Russia,” Rasmussen said. Ukraine’s terms include demands on the return of all territories, including Crimea, unlimited development of its military-industrial complex, freedom to join NATO or any other international alliance, and US security guarantees.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250426/putin-confirms-russias-readiness-to-negotiate-with-ukraine-without-preconditions---kremlin-1121937181.html
ukraine
russia
crimea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0e/1120885313_227:0:2728:1876_1920x0_80_0_0_498d2f66c5efd31a26d829c82eceeb7a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine’s european-backed peace terms, continuing the conflict , peace talk terms
ukraine’s european-backed peace terms, continuing the conflict , peace talk terms
'Loser Does Not Get to Dictate The Terms’: US Army Vet on Ukraine’s ‘Delusional’ Peace Talk Terms
17:02 GMT 26.04.2025 (Updated: 17:14 GMT 26.04.2025)
Ukraine’s European-backed peace terms smell of “sabotage,” and are seemingly geared “towards continuing the conflict for the foreseeable future,” retired US Lt. Col. Earl Rasmussen and veteran international consultant told Sputnik.
The Ukrainian plan
is not only “in a different world,” but essentially isn’t even a real peace proposal, basically demanding “an unconditional surrender of Russia,” Rasmussen said.
Ukraine’s terms include demands on the return of all territories, including Crimea, unlimited development of its military-industrial complex, freedom to join NATO or any other international alliance, and US security guarantees.
“That is completely unrealistic. Russia shouldn’t even entertain it whatsoever. Usually the loser does not get to dictate the peace terms, and that’s essentially what is happening here,” Rasmussen emphasized. “It’s a waste of time even to discuss that proposal.”