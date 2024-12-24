https://sputnikglobe.com/20241224/how-the-new-sahel-bloc-challenges-western-neocolonialism-1121254281.html
How the New Sahel Bloc Challenges Western Neocolonialism
How the New Sahel Bloc Challenges Western Neocolonialism
Sputnik International
How does the new Alliance of Sahel States challenge Western neocolonialism?
2024-12-24T12:58+0000
2024-12-24T12:58+0000
2024-12-24T12:58+0000
west africa
sahel region
burkina faso
mali
niger
economic community of west african states (ecowas)
world
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/0b/1106214834_0:297:3113:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_53e1dd252ae1f3704b7ee6fafeb19e91.jpg
The Alliance of Sahel States, made up of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, has firmly rejected an ECOWAS proposal to postpone their withdrawal from the regional bloc by six months. Resolute in their decision to exit in January 2025, the trio labeled the ECOWAS timeline as destabilizing. What Is the New Sahel Confederation? The confederation is an alliance of former French colonies—Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso—that has called for the withdrawal of French and US troops, citing their ineffectiveness in fighting terrorism in the region. Established under the 2023 Sahel pact, the bloc aims to strengthen defense capabilities, collaborate in the fight against jihadist groups, establish a joint investment bank and share resources for economic development projects. How Strong Is Its Military? The military capabilities of the three nations are as follows: What Prompted the Pact? Several factors have driven the formation of the Sahel alliance. Firstly, the West's troop pullout from Africa, which undermines US and European control over regional resources. There was also the looming threat of military intervention by ECOWAS following the coup in Niger. While Western forces were officially deployed to combat ISIS* in the Sahel, they also sought to exploit the region's rich resources. Mali ranks as Africa’s fourth-largest gold producer and possesses significant lithium reserves. Niger is the world’s seventh-largest producer of uranium. Burkina Faso is abundant in gold, copper, and arable land. What Are Russia’s Relations With the Trio? Moscow is actively enhancing the military capabilities of the Sahel nations and providing personnel training. Ambassador Igor Gromyko noted that Russian military instructors arrived in Niger in April, and Russia is increasing its deployment of counter-terrorism experts in Burkina Faso.Russia will seek to develop mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation with these countries, added Gromyko.*ISIS (also known as ISIS/IL/ISIS-K/Islamic State) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/what-sahel-russian-troops-replace-french-in-niger-1117896062.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240817/how-africa-is-stopping-the-hegemonic-craziness-of-the-us-and-the-west-1119805904.html
west africa
sahel region
burkina faso
mali
niger
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/0b/1106214834_133:0:2864:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3637ce829dda235f69fdd27f4543bcfc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
what pact did mali, burkina faso and niger sign, new mutual defense pact in sahel, where is sahel, new sahel bloc, what is new sahel bloc, what is new sahel alliance uniting mali, burkina faso and niger, us in africa, france in africa, russia-africa cooperation, western withdrawals from africa, does mali have gold, does mali have lithium, which sahel country has lithium, does niger have uranium, does burkina faso have gold, how rich is sahel region
what pact did mali, burkina faso and niger sign, new mutual defense pact in sahel, where is sahel, new sahel bloc, what is new sahel bloc, what is new sahel alliance uniting mali, burkina faso and niger, us in africa, france in africa, russia-africa cooperation, western withdrawals from africa, does mali have gold, does mali have lithium, which sahel country has lithium, does niger have uranium, does burkina faso have gold, how rich is sahel region
How the New Sahel Bloc Challenges Western Neocolonialism
Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger signed a mutual defense pact, the Alliance of Sahel States, on September 16, 2023. The trio also decided to withdraw from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in January.
The Alliance of Sahel States, made up of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger
, has firmly rejected an ECOWAS proposal to postpone their withdrawal from the regional bloc by six months.
Resolute in their decision to exit in January 2025, the trio labeled the ECOWAS timeline as destabilizing.
What Is the New Sahel Confederation?
The confederation is an alliance of former French colonies—Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso—that has called for the withdrawal of French and US troops
, citing their ineffectiveness in fighting terrorism in the region.
Established under the 2023 Sahel pact, the bloc aims to strengthen defense capabilities, collaborate in the fight against jihadist groups, establish a joint investment bank and share resources for economic development projects.
How Strong Is Its Military?
The military capabilities of the three nations are as follows:
Niger
: 30,000 troops across the army, air force, and paramilitary forces.
Burkina Faso
: 16,500 troops, including personnel from the People's Militia.
Mali
: 44,800 personnel across the army, air force, and National Guard.
They utilize a range of military equipment, including Soviet-era tanks, Russian Su-25 fighter jets, Mi-type helicopters, Chinese Type 62 tanks, Bayraktar drones, and other advanced systems.
Several factors have driven the formation of the Sahel alliance. Firstly, the West's troop pullout from Africa
, which undermines US and European control over regional resources. There was also the looming threat of military intervention by ECOWAS following the coup in Niger.
While Western forces were officially deployed to combat ISIS* in the Sahel
, they also sought to exploit the region's rich resources. Mali ranks as Africa’s fourth-largest gold producer and possesses significant lithium reserves
. Niger is the world’s seventh-largest producer of uranium. Burkina Faso is abundant in gold, copper, and arable land.
What Are Russia’s Relations With the Trio?
Moscow is actively enhancing the military capabilities of the Sahel nations and providing personnel training. Ambassador Igor Gromyko noted that Russian military instructors arrived in Niger in April, and Russia is increasing its deployment of counter-terrorism experts in Burkina Faso.
Russia will seek to develop mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation
with these countries, added Gromyko.
*ISIS (also known as ISIS/IL/ISIS-K/Islamic State) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.