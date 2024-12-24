https://sputnikglobe.com/20241224/how-the-new-sahel-bloc-challenges-western-neocolonialism-1121254281.html

How the New Sahel Bloc Challenges Western Neocolonialism

How the New Sahel Bloc Challenges Western Neocolonialism

Sputnik International

How does the new Alliance of Sahel States challenge Western neocolonialism?

2024-12-24T12:58+0000

2024-12-24T12:58+0000

2024-12-24T12:58+0000

west africa

sahel region

burkina faso

mali

niger

economic community of west african states (ecowas)

world

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/0b/1106214834_0:297:3113:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_53e1dd252ae1f3704b7ee6fafeb19e91.jpg

The Alliance of Sahel States, made up of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, has firmly rejected an ECOWAS proposal to postpone their withdrawal from the regional bloc by six months. Resolute in their decision to exit in January 2025, the trio labeled the ECOWAS timeline as destabilizing. What Is the New Sahel Confederation? The confederation is an alliance of former French colonies—Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso—that has called for the withdrawal of French and US troops, citing their ineffectiveness in fighting terrorism in the region. Established under the 2023 Sahel pact, the bloc aims to strengthen defense capabilities, collaborate in the fight against jihadist groups, establish a joint investment bank and share resources for economic development projects. How Strong Is Its Military? The military capabilities of the three nations are as follows: What Prompted the Pact? Several factors have driven the formation of the Sahel alliance. Firstly, the West's troop pullout from Africa, which undermines US and European control over regional resources. There was also the looming threat of military intervention by ECOWAS following the coup in Niger. While Western forces were officially deployed to combat ISIS* in the Sahel, they also sought to exploit the region's rich resources. Mali ranks as Africa’s fourth-largest gold producer and possesses significant lithium reserves. Niger is the world’s seventh-largest producer of uranium. Burkina Faso is abundant in gold, copper, and arable land. What Are Russia’s Relations With the Trio? Moscow is actively enhancing the military capabilities of the Sahel nations and providing personnel training. Ambassador Igor Gromyko noted that Russian military instructors arrived in Niger in April, and Russia is increasing its deployment of counter-terrorism experts in Burkina Faso.Russia will seek to develop mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation with these countries, added Gromyko.*ISIS (also known as ISIS/IL/ISIS-K/Islamic State) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/what-sahel-russian-troops-replace-french-in-niger-1117896062.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240817/how-africa-is-stopping-the-hegemonic-craziness-of-the-us-and-the-west-1119805904.html

west africa

sahel region

burkina faso

mali

niger

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

what pact did mali, burkina faso and niger sign, new mutual defense pact in sahel, where is sahel, new sahel bloc, what is new sahel bloc, what is new sahel alliance uniting mali, burkina faso and niger, us in africa, france in africa, russia-africa cooperation, western withdrawals from africa, does mali have gold, does mali have lithium, which sahel country has lithium, does niger have uranium, does burkina faso have gold, how rich is sahel region