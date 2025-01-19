https://sputnikglobe.com/20250119/new-membership--partners-how-brics-expanded-in-2025-1121463955.html

New Membership & Partners: How BRICS Expanded in 2025

New Membership & Partners: How BRICS Expanded in 2025

Sputnik International

How BRICS expanded in 2025.

2025-01-19T17:29+0000

2025-01-19T17:29+0000

2025-01-19T17:29+0000

world

brics

russia

indonesia

world bank

asean

brazil

nigeria

kazakhstan

belarus

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/16/1120629001_0:0:3344:1881_1920x0_80_0_0_eec3685c315d9b4841c74787164299c3.jpg

BRICS now boasts 10 full members after Indonesia officially joined the group on January 6.BRICS currently includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Iran, and Indonesia. What Does Indonesia Bring To The Table? Newest BRICS Partner States

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250101/putin-and-xi-lead-new-international-financial-architecture-through-brics-1121236767.html

russia

indonesia

brazil

nigeria

kazakhstan

belarus

thailand

uganda

uzbekistan

cuba

malaysia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

how did brics expand in 2025, what is brics, how has brics expanded, who has recently joined brics, who is newest member of brics, is indonesia a member of brics, which countries have joined brics as partner states, what are new brics partner states