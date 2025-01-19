New Membership & Partners: How BRICS Expanded in 2025
© Photo : Pelagiia Tikhonova / Go to the mediabankPreparations for the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan. The 16th BRICS Summit will be held in Kazan on October 22-24
© Photo : Pelagiia Tikhonova/
Subscribe
2024 saw the accession of new members to BRICS, in addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa. 2025 has followed this trend.
BRICS now boasts 10 full members after Indonesia officially joined the group on January 6.
BRICS currently includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Iran, and Indonesia.
📹 WATCH MEMORABLE MOMENTS FROM THE XVI BRICS SUMMIT IN RUSSIA'S KAZAN!#BRICS2024 pic.twitter.com/6m5T85D6Pz— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) October 24, 2024
What Does Indonesia Bring To The Table?
Indonesia is the fourth-most populous nation (281,562,465).
It is the world's 16th-largest economy by nominal GDP and the 8th-largest by PPP (purchasing power parity).
The country is a major exporter of crude petroleum and natural gas, supplier of rubber, coffee, cocoa, palm oil, sugar, tea, tobacco, copra, and spices.
Its average GDP is projected to grow 5.1% per year from 2024 to 2026, according to the World Bank.
BRICS is an interstate association created in 2006 by Russia, China, India and Brazil. South Africa joined in 2011. Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the bloc on January 1, 2024. The year began with the accession of new members to the association: Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates. The BRICS summit that took place in the Russian city of Kazan last October set criteria for new members and touted plans to expand the role of BRICS’ National Development Bank, among other decisions.
Newest BRICS Partner States
Belarus: Russia’s closest security ally, positioned in the heart of Europe;
Bolivia: Boasts the world's largest lithium reserves at around 23 mln tons;
Kazakhstan: 9th-largest country in the world, with Caspian Sea ports of Aktau and Kuryk; mutual trade turnover with Russia already at $30 bln;
Cuba: Rich in minerals like nickel and cobalt; strategic Caribbean location;
Malaysia: Offers a “neutral and non-aligned” venue for strategic semiconductor hub via its National Semiconductor Strategy (NSS);
Thailand: Offers the role of “bridge builder” with regional groupings, such as ASEAN, APEC, ACD, and Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC);
Uganda: Strategic location for regional trade and investment in East Africa;
Uzbekistan: Active in projects such as the North-South Transport Corridor, connecting Russian ports with Iran;
Nigeria: Africa's largest economy, with GDP growth projected to reach 3.6% per year in 2025-2026, according to the World Bank;
1 January, 12:00 GMT