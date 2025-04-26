https://sputnikglobe.com/20250426/russias-fsb-detains-ukrainian-agent-who-planted-bomb-that-killed-lt-gen-moskalik-1121937953.html
Russia's FSB Detains Ukrainian Agent Who Planted Bomb That Killed Lt. Gen. Moskalik
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained Ukrainian intelligence agent Ignat Kuzin, who planted an explosive device that killed Russian Lt. Gen. Yaroslav Moskalik, the FSB said on Saturday.
"The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation has detained Ukrainian intelligence agent Kuzin Ignat (born 1983), a permanent Ukrainian resident, who planted an explosive device in a Volkswagen Golf car in Balashikha, the Moscow Region. The subsequent detonation killed Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik (born 1966), the deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces," the statement read. The suspect acquired the vehicle and installed a homemade explosive device using components retrieved from a cache previously set up by Ukrainian intelligence agents in the Moscow Region, the FSB said, adding that the explosive device was remotely detonated from Ukraine as Moskalik was exiting an apartment building. The explosion occurred in the courtyard of a residential building in Balashikha on Friday morning.
