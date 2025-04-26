https://sputnikglobe.com/20250426/upgraded-naval-firepower-north-korea-showcases-new-missile-ready-destroyer--1121934203.html

Upgraded Naval Firepower: North Korea Showcases New Missile-Ready Destroyer

DPRK leader Kim Jong-un attended the launch ceremony of the 5,000-ton multipurpose destroyer Choe Hyon at a shipyard in the port city of Nampho, state media KCNA reported.

DPRK leader Kim Jong-un attended the launch ceremony of the 5,000-ton multipurpose destroyer Choe Hyon at a shipyard in the port city of Nampho alongside his daughter, Kim Ju-ae, state media KCNA reported on Saturday. The warship, unveiled to mark the 93rd anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army (KPRA), boasts advanced air defense, anti-ship, anti-submarine, and missile systems, and ability to be equipped with supersonic cruise and tactical ballistic missiles.Kim Jong-un also denounced the US-driven military buildup in the region, such as joint drills by South Korea and the US held in March and stressed the need to construct more warships amid a "serious threat" to North Korea's security.

