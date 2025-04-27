https://sputnikglobe.com/20250427/china-declares-jurisdiction-over-south-china-sea-reef-amid-us-philippines-war-games-1121942050.html
China Declares Jurisdiction Over South China Sea Reef Amid US-Philippines War Games
China Declares Jurisdiction Over South China Sea Reef Amid US-Philippines War Games
Sputnik International
The China Coast Guard has raised the Chinese flag over a disputed Spratly Islands reef for the first time in many years.
2025-04-27T11:31+0000
2025-04-27T11:31+0000
2025-04-27T11:31+0000
world
china
philippines
pentagon
us
asia-pacific region
southeast asia
pivot to asia
south china sea
ferdinand marcos jr.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107408/75/1074087597_0:270:5184:3186_1920x0_80_0_0_9ca2e927c3f46dfa67240729bcc69b0a.jpg
China has declared "sovereign jurisdiction" over Sandy Cay reef, according to a report by Chinese media outlet CCTV on April 26. The reef is located several kilometers from Thitu Island, which has been used by the Philippine Coast Guard since 2023 to monitor China's activities in the area. China’s claim to Sandy Cay effectively grants it a 12-nautical-mile radius of maritime territory that overlaps with Thitu, the Financial Times reports, citing concerns about rising Sino-Philippines tensions. China's move comes amid Balikatan, the joint US-Philippines naval drill - the largest annual exercise focusing on coastal defense and island seizure training. The exercise also takes place in parts of the South China Sea, which Beijing claims almost entirely. The US and the Philippines intensified military cooperation since 2022 under the administration of President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. In February 2023, the US and the Philippines revitalized their enhanced defense cooperation agreement (EDCA), granting the Pentagon access to nine strategic Philippine military bases and enhancing the US military presence in the region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241223/philippines-eyes-us-typhon-missile-systems-deal-1121241670.html
china
philippines
southeast asia
south china sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107408/75/1074087597_288:0:4896:3456_1920x0_80_0_0_8c048a1cfceded77b0dd689cf06a77c4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
china declares jurisdiction over sandy cay, china declares jurisdiction over south china sea reef, us-philippines war games, balikatan, us is enhancing presence in indo-pacific, us enhancing control over south china sea
china declares jurisdiction over sandy cay, china declares jurisdiction over south china sea reef, us-philippines war games, balikatan, us is enhancing presence in indo-pacific, us enhancing control over south china sea
China Declares Jurisdiction Over South China Sea Reef Amid US-Philippines War Games
The China Coast Guard has raised the Chinese flag over a disputed Spratly Islands reef for the first time in many years.
China has declared "sovereign jurisdiction" over Sandy Cay reef, according to a report by Chinese media outlet CCTV on April 26.
The reef is located several kilometers from Thitu Island, which has been used by the Philippine Coast Guard since 2023 to monitor China's activities in the area.
China’s claim to Sandy Cay effectively grants it a 12-nautical-mile radius of maritime territory that overlaps with Thitu, the Financial Times reports, citing concerns about rising Sino-Philippines tensions
.
China's move comes amid Balikatan, the joint US-Philippines naval drill - the largest annual exercise focusing on coastal defense and island seizure training. The exercise also takes place in parts of the South China Sea, which Beijing claims almost entirely.
The US and the Philippines intensified military
cooperation since 2022 under the administration of President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr.
In February 2023, the US and the Philippines revitalized their enhanced defense cooperation agreement (EDCA), granting the Pentagon access to nine strategic Philippine military bases and enhancing the US military presence in the region.
23 December 2024, 08:41 GMT