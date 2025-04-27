https://sputnikglobe.com/20250427/fish-rots-from-its-head-senior-eu-officials-call-for-ursulas-resignation--report--1121941351.html
Diplomats view European Commission President von der Leyen as "toxic," asserting that her resignation could help "unblock many issues", according to Switzerland’s Die Weltwoche weekly.Von der Leyen’s resignation could foster greater diversity within the EU and promote openness toward the East and the West, the Swiss weekly maintains.
Fish Rots From Its Head: Senior EU Officials Call For Ursula’s Resignation
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s track record as a politician is marred by a number of scandals. During the COVID-19 pandemic, for example, she made a deal with US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla to buy 1.8 billion doses of then-untested COVID vaccines worth about $37.6 billion.
Diplomats view European Commission President von der Leyen
as "toxic," asserting that her resignation could help "unblock many issues", according to Switzerland’s Die Weltwoche
weekly.
The EU is currently embroiled in a crisis marked by internal divisions, a trade dispute with the United States, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and tensions in the Middle East, the publication notes.
Von der Leyen’s resignation could foster greater diversity within the EU and promote openness toward the East and the West, the Swiss weekly maintains.
26 January 2024, 12:10 GMT