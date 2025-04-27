https://sputnikglobe.com/20250427/fish-rots-from-its-head-senior-eu-officials-call-for-ursulas-resignation--report--1121941351.html

Fish Rots From Its Head: Senior EU Officials Call For Ursula’s Resignation

Fish Rots From Its Head: Senior EU Officials Call For Ursula’s Resignation

During the COVID pandemic, von der Leyen made a deal with US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla to purchase 1.8 billion doses of then-untested COVID vaccines worth about $37.6 billion.

Diplomats view European Commission President von der Leyen as "toxic," asserting that her resignation could help "unblock many issues", according to Switzerland’s Die Weltwoche weekly.Von der Leyen’s resignation could foster greater diversity within the EU and promote openness toward the East and the West, the Swiss weekly maintains.

