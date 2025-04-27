International
Fish Rots From Its Head: Senior EU Officials Call For Ursula’s Resignation
Fish Rots From Its Head: Senior EU Officials Call For Ursula's Resignation
During the COVID pandemic, von der Leyen made a deal with US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla to purchase 1.8 billion doses of then-untested COVID vaccines worth about $37.6 billion.
Diplomats view European Commission President von der Leyen as "toxic," asserting that her resignation could help "unblock many issues", according to Switzerland’s Die Weltwoche weekly.Von der Leyen’s resignation could foster greater diversity within the EU and promote openness toward the East and the West, the Swiss weekly maintains.
Oleg Burunov
Oleg Burunov
covid-19 pandemic, european commission president ursula von der leyen, senior eu diplomats, high-ranking eu's diplomats demands for von der leyen's resignation, the eu's crisis
06:44 GMT 27.04.2025
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses journalists during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels, Monday, April 7, 2025.
Oleg Burunov
Oleg Burunov
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s track record as a politician is marred by a number of scandals. During the COVID-19 pandemic, for example, she made a deal with US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla to buy 1.8 billion doses of then-untested COVID vaccines worth about $37.6 billion.
Diplomats view European Commission President von der Leyen as "toxic," asserting that her resignation could help "unblock many issues", according to Switzerland’s Die Weltwoche weekly.

The EU is currently embroiled in a crisis marked by internal divisions, a trade dispute with the United States, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and tensions in the Middle East, the publication notes.

Von der Leyen’s resignation could foster greater diversity within the EU and promote openness toward the East and the West, the Swiss weekly maintains.
