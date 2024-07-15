https://sputnikglobe.com/20240715/orban-hands-over-to-eu-plan-for-resolving-ukraine-conflict-1119379045.html

Orban Hands Over to EU Plan for Resolving Ukraine Conflict

Orban Hands Over to EU Plan for Resolving Ukraine Conflict

Sputnik International

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has handed over the plan for resolving the conflict in Ukraine with "realistic goals and deadlines" to EU leaders, the political director of the Hungarian prime minister's office, Balazs Orban, said on Monday.

2024-07-15T11:21+0000

2024-07-15T11:21+0000

2024-07-15T11:21+0000

world

viktor orban

dmitry peskov

josep borrell

hungary

ukraine

moscow

european union (eu)

kremlin

europe

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1a/1118644276_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3add6953c0006503e3b76b8b6c93dd5b.jpg

"As a matter of fact, we are talking about Orban's plan, which is now on the table of all EU prime ministers. A realistic assessment of the situation, real goals and deadlines are what our approach is based on," Orban told the Magyar Nemzet newspaper.According to the official, the role of Hungary should not be overestimated, but neither should it be underestimated that Orban managed to hold several meetings in two weeks that most countries wait years for.As Balazs Orban stated, Budapest will use its EU presidency period "to create conditions for peaceful negotiations," proposing "political initiatives." He emphasized that if Europe is serious about peace, it can create a plan that has "at least a minimal chance of being implemented." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in turn said Monday that Moscow is unaware of the specifics of Orban's proposal for resolving the Ukrainian conflict, which was sent to EU leaders. Viktor Orban arrived in Moscow on July 5 and met with Vladimir Putin. He called his visit to Moscow the next stage of a peace mission, which began with a trip to Kiev on July 2. The Hungarian Prime Minister expressed his intention to hold several such unexpected meetings soon. He then visited Beijing, where he stated that Hungary opposes confrontation with China and supports EU-China cooperation. After Beijing, Orban went to Washington for the NATO summit, where he met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines. He then held talks with former US President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.After visiting China, Orban stated that the parties to the conflict should resolve the crisis around Ukraine, but the US, China, and the EU have a decisive influence on its resolution. Russian President's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov noted that Orban demonstrated his political will for dialogue, which Moscow considers very positive and useful. EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell said that Orban does not represent the EU on the international stage and does not have a European mandate for his visit to Russia, despite Hungary's six-month presidency of the EU Council. Orban responded to Borrell's criticism by saying that due to the "nonsense of Brussels bureaucrats," efforts to establish peace in Ukraine are not yielding results.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240707/orbans-realpolitik-approach-to-putin-talks-enraged-eu-warmongers--1119271018.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/orban-reveals-three-reasons-why-russia-cannot-be-defeated-1119288527.html

hungary

ukraine

moscow

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, ukrainian conflict, ukrainian crisis, war in ukraine, viktor orban, europe, european union, ukrainian settlement, ukrainian peace