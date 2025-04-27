International
Trump Failing to Resolve US Budget Deficit But Slightly Slows Debt Growth
Trump Failing to Resolve US Budget Deficit But Slightly Slows Debt Growth
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump has not yet managed to tackle the federal budget deficit during his time in office but has slightly curbed the growth of the national debt, Sputnik has calculated based on US Treasury data.
The US budget remained in deficit for the fifth consecutive month in March, closing with a shortfall of $160.5 billion, nearly half of February's $307 billion deficit but roughly in line with the average under Trump's predecessor Joe Biden ($159 billion). At the same time Trump has managed to slow down the rise in US national debt. In November 2024, it reached $36.2 trillion and has since fluctuated near that level. Meanwhile, at the end of February, the share of foreign holders of US debt in its total volume increased by 0.8 percentage points, reaching 24.3%. Among the five largest "investors" only Japan increased its positions - by 0.11 percentage points compared with January, up to 12.8%. The Cayman Islands fixed their investments at 4.7%. The other members of the top five have slightly weakened their interest in the US government debt over the month: the share of China in total investments decreased by 0.02 percentage points to 8.9%, the UK by 0.17 percentage points to 8.51%, and Luxembourg by 0.13 percentage points to 4.68%.
Trump Failing to Resolve US Budget Deficit But Slightly Slows Debt Growth

11:39 GMT 27.04.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) US President Donald Trump has not yet managed to tackle the federal budget deficit during his time in office but has slightly curbed the growth of the national debt, Sputnik has calculated based on US Treasury data.
The US budget remained in deficit for the fifth consecutive month in March, closing with a shortfall of $160.5 billion, nearly half of February’s $307 billion deficit but roughly in line with the average under Trump’s predecessor Joe Biden ($159 billion).
At the same time Trump has managed to slow down the rise in US national debt. In November 2024, it reached $36.2 trillion and has since fluctuated near that level.
Meanwhile, at the end of February, the share of foreign holders of US debt in its total volume increased by 0.8 percentage points, reaching 24.3%. Among the five largest "investors" only Japan increased its positions - by 0.11 percentage points compared with January, up to 12.8%. The Cayman Islands fixed their investments at 4.7%.
The other members of the top five have slightly weakened their interest in the US government debt over the month: the share of China in total investments decreased by 0.02 percentage points to 8.9%, the UK by 0.17 percentage points to 8.51%, and Luxembourg by 0.13 percentage points to 4.68%.
