https://sputnikglobe.com/20250427/ukrainian-intel-agent-kuzin-pleads-guilty-in-terrorist-attack-that-killed-russian-general-1121942643.html
Ukrainian Intel Agent Kuzin Pleads Guilty in Terrorist Attack That Killed Russian General
Ukrainian Intel Agent Kuzin Pleads Guilty in Terrorist Attack That Killed Russian General
Sputnik International
Ignat Kuzin has fully confessed to carrying out the terrorist attack that killed Lt. Gen. Yaroslav Moskalik, the deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said on Sunday.
2025-04-27T12:46+0000
2025-04-27T12:46+0000
2025-04-27T12:46+0000
russia
terrorism
terrorist state
ukrainian crisis
russian investigative committee
russian criminal code
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/1b/1121942744_0:21:726:429_1920x0_80_0_0_71e8cac101a92b2231851bdf42fbbd4f.jpg
The explosion occurred Friday morning in the courtyard of a residential building in the Moscow Region's Balashikha. Investigators determined that the blast was caused by a shrapnel-filled improvised explosive device planted on a car. Kuzin, a suspected Ukrainian intelligence agent, was detained on Saturday. The spokeswoman confirmed Kuzin was indicted on terrorism charges. Petrenko added that investigators continue taking detailed testimony from Kuzin about the attack's circumstances as the probe progresses. The spokeswoman also said that in cooperation with the Federal Security Service and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, other persons involved in the organization of the terrorist attack are being identified.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250426/loser-does-not-get-to-dictate-the-terms-us-army-vet-on-ukraines-delusional-peace-talk-terms-1121939231.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/1b/1121942744_65:0:662:448_1920x0_80_0_0_85d9a8a750530869037d97dcc54d382a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukrainian crisis, ukraine terrorism, ukraine terrorist state, ukraine terror, ukraine intelligence terrorism
ukrainian crisis, ukraine terrorism, ukraine terrorist state, ukraine terror, ukraine intelligence terrorism
Ukrainian Intel Agent Kuzin Pleads Guilty in Terrorist Attack That Killed Russian General
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ignat Kuzin has fully confessed to carrying out the terrorist attack that killed Lt. Gen. Yaroslav Moskalik, the deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said on Sunday.
The explosion occurred Friday morning in the courtyard of a residential building in the Moscow Region's Balashikha. Investigators determined that the blast was caused by a shrapnel-filled improvised explosive device planted on a car. Kuzin, a suspected Ukrainian intelligence agent, was detained on Saturday
.
"Kuzin has fully admitted his guilt and expressed willingness to confirm his testimony during an on-site reenactment. The court has been petitioned for his arrest," Petrenko said.
The spokeswoman confirmed Kuzin was indicted on terrorism charges.
"As part of the criminal case of the terrorist attack that killed Lt. Gen. Yaroslav Moskalik, the deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces, Ignat Kuzin was charged by the Main Investigative Directorate of the Russian Investigative Committee with committing crimes under Articles 205, 222.1, 223.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (terrorist act, illegal trafficking and manufacture of explosives and explosive devices)," Petrenko said.
Petrenko added that investigators continue taking detailed testimony from Kuzin about the attack's circumstances as the probe progresses.
The spokeswoman also said that in cooperation with the Federal Security Service and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, other persons involved in the organization of the terrorist attack are being identified.