Ukrainian Intel Agent Kuzin Pleads Guilty in Terrorist Attack That Killed Russian General

Ignat Kuzin has fully confessed to carrying out the terrorist attack that killed Lt. Gen. Yaroslav Moskalik, the deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said on Sunday.

The explosion occurred Friday morning in the courtyard of a residential building in the Moscow Region's Balashikha. Investigators determined that the blast was caused by a shrapnel-filled improvised explosive device planted on a car. Kuzin, a suspected Ukrainian intelligence agent, was detained on Saturday. The spokeswoman confirmed Kuzin was indicted on terrorism charges. Petrenko added that investigators continue taking detailed testimony from Kuzin about the attack's circumstances as the probe progresses. The spokeswoman also said that in cooperation with the Federal Security Service and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, other persons involved in the organization of the terrorist attack are being identified.

