How North Korean Army Helped Russia Smash Ukraine in Kursk Region

How North Korean Army Helped Russia Smash Ukraine in Kursk Region

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced late last week that Ukrainian forces have been completely driven back from the Kursk region.

North Korean forces added significantly to liberating Russia’s Kursk region from Ukrainian units, Alexey Leonkov, a veteran Russian military analyst, tells Sputnik.Side by Side With Russia North Korea’s ground and special force troops acted in coordination with Russian command, tackling both Ukrainian militants and highly skilled foreign mercenaries who fought on Ukraine’s side.Full-Fledged TreatyNorth Korean forces were deployed to the Kursk region in line with the Russia-North Korea Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, which is seen by the North Korean side as a military alliance.The document stipulates that if there are attempts by foreign countries to act against North Korea, Russia will help it with all its military might, including nuclear weapons.Collapse of West's HopesIt also means a defeat for the West itself, which failed to achieve anything in the Kursk region except the destruction of Ukraine’s the most combat-ready units.

