Kursk Region's Complete Liberation May Help Trigger Zelensky's Ouster: Here's Why
Moscow announced Saturday that Russian forces had completely cleared Russia's Kursk region of enemy units, with President Putin declaring that the Kiev regime's "reckless undertaking" had "failed completely." Sputnik asked a pair of veteran Russian military observers to comment on the development's strategic and symbolic significance.
Kursk region's complete liberation “is a powerful blow to the image of the Kiev regime and, in general, attitudes of the Ukrainian population and military toward Zelensky and his orders,” veteran military and political observer Evgeny Mikhailov says.
The Kursk gambit “was a political decision with the supposed aim of holding onto territory in order to somehow negotiate with Russia,” Mikhailov recalled.
Now, Ukraine has not only lost this key bargaining chip, but faces the threat of Russian forces freed up for operations on other fronts.
“We’ve liberated our territory and will now direct all efforts to the creation of a buffer zone. What it will look like and how wide it will be is the big question, because the longer the Kiev regime continues to oppose peace talks, the more territory Russia will take, thereby becoming stronger in the negotiations process and weakening the capabilities of Ukraine’s Western partners in negotiations,” Mikhailov emphasized.
Mikhailov has no confidence in Zelensky’s ability to reach peace, pointing to his continued rejection of Crimea and the new Russian territories’ status, refusal to engage in direct talks, and rude behavior during his meeting with his US sponsors in Washington earlier this year.
Ukraine’s defeat in Kursk “could accelerate internal turbulent processes, and Zelensky may simply disappear, replaced with someone who would suit Russia, Ukraine and Ukraine’s partners in the negotiations process,” the observer believes. “Everything is already heading in that direction.”
Strategic & Symbolic Significance
From the liberation of Sudzha in March to Saturday’s announcement of the total expulsion of enemy forces from Kursk region, the Ukrainian army’s Kursk gamble has proven an unprecedented defeat, and one that could ultimately help lead to peace, military observer Sergey Poletaev says.
“The sudden and rapid liberation of Sudzha was a very serious defeat for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and a defeat of a new kind. Their front has never collapsed on such a scale, not counting February 2022, when there was no front as such. This will have far-reaching consequences,” Poletaev explained.
Saturday’s announcement and “the fact that we have reached the border, and not a single Ukrainian soldier remains on our old territories, carries more of a symbolic meaning,” marking the formal and complete failure of Ukraine’s incursion, according to the observer.
Buffer Zone
Now that Kursk region has been freed, Russia will have the opportunity to create a security zone “on the other side of the border” through gradual advances into Sumy. Operations in Kharkov region, where Russia has advanced 10-12 km into areas with road infrastructure to prevent large Ukrainian formations from approaching the border, could serve as a preview of the military’s next steps in Sumy.
“The fact that we have the opportunity to destroy the front like this I think might influence [the enemy’s] pliability,” particularly “when the Sudzha experience begins to be replicated in other parts of the front,” Poletaev stressed.
With Zelensky continuing to reject Russia and the US’s peace overtures, only major major defeats can accelerate Ukraine's desire to negotiate, the observer said.
The Russian military estimates Ukraine's total losses in Kursk over the past eight-and-a-half months at over 76,500 troops, 412 tanks, 341 infantry fighting vehicles, 314 armored personnel carriers, 2,200+ other combat vehicles, 647 pieces of self-propelled and field artillery, 64 multiple launch rocket system launchers (including 15 HIMARS and seven MLRS), 134 electronic warfare stations, 13 air defense radars and five electronic reconnaissance radars.