https://sputnikglobe.com/20250426/kursk-regions-complete-liberation-may-help-trigger-zelenskys-ouster-heres-why-1121938101.html

Kursk Region's Complete Liberation May Help Trigger Zelensky's Ouster: Here's Why

Moscow announced Saturday that Russian forces had completely cleared Russia's Kursk region of enemy units, with President Putin declaring that the Kiev regime's "reckless undertaking" had "failed completely." Sputnik asked a pair of veteran Russian military observers to comment on the development's strategic and symbolic significance.

Kursk region's complete liberation “is a powerful blow to the image of the Kiev regime and, in general, attitudes of the Ukrainian population and military toward Zelensky and his orders,” veteran military and political observer Evgeny Mikhailov says.The Kursk gambit “was a political decision with the supposed aim of holding onto territory in order to somehow negotiate with Russia,” Mikhailov recalled.Now, Ukraine has not only lost this key bargaining chip, but faces the threat of Russian forces freed up for operations on other fronts.Mikhailov has no confidence in Zelensky’s ability to reach peace, pointing to his continued rejection of Crimea and the new Russian territories’ status, refusal to engage in direct talks, and rude behavior during his meeting with his US sponsors in Washington earlier this year.Strategic & Symbolic SignificanceFrom the liberation of Sudzha in March to Saturday’s announcement of the total expulsion of enemy forces from Kursk region, the Ukrainian army’s Kursk gamble has proven an unprecedented defeat, and one that could ultimately help lead to peace, military observer Sergey Poletaev says.Saturday’s announcement and “the fact that we have reached the border, and not a single Ukrainian soldier remains on our old territories, carries more of a symbolic meaning,” marking the formal and complete failure of Ukraine’s incursion, according to the observer.Buffer ZoneNow that Kursk region has been freed, Russia will have the opportunity to create a security zone “on the other side of the border” through gradual advances into Sumy. Operations in Kharkov region, where Russia has advanced 10-12 km into areas with road infrastructure to prevent large Ukrainian formations from approaching the border, could serve as a preview of the military’s next steps in Sumy.With Zelensky continuing to reject Russia and the US’s peace overtures, only major major defeats can accelerate Ukraine's desire to negotiate, the observer said.

