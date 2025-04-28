https://sputnikglobe.com/20250428/signal-of-readiness-for-direct-talks-should-come-from-ukraine-russia-sees-no-action--kremlin-1121946390.html
Signal of Readiness for Direct Talks Should Come From Ukraine, Russia Sees No Action- Kremlin
Signal of Readiness for Direct Talks Should Come From Ukraine, Russia Sees No Action- Kremlin
Sputnik International
The signal of readiness for direct negotiations must come from Kiev, Moscow has not seen any action yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
2025-04-28T08:43+0000
2025-04-28T08:43+0000
2025-04-28T08:43+0000
world
russia
ukrainian crisis
valery gerasimov
north korea
ukraine
kremlin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/16/1120965309_0:138:3151:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_4b440a71fa6aff4b9de47512708c5793.jpg
US efforts to bring the Ukraine process to a peaceful course continue, Russia has repeatedly spoken about its readiness for the peace process, Kremlin spokesman added. Russia can also provide military assistance to North Korea in accordance with the bilateral agreement if necessary, Dmitry Peskov said.On Saturday, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov announced that the Kursk Region was fully liberated, as the last of the settlements had been cleared of Ukrainian military presence. North Korea has officially announced sending troops to Russia under the Russian-North Korean Strategic Partnership Treaty.The experience of the special military operations has shown how effectively the treaty between Russia and North Korea works, the official added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250428/alliance-proved-with-blood-north-korea-officially-announces-sending-troops-to-russia-1121945063.html
russia
north korea
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/16/1120965309_211:0:2942:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bdcf46f368ac30a4198f5e895952df2c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia's special operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, kremlin on ukraine
russia's special operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, kremlin on ukraine
Signal of Readiness for Direct Talks Should Come From Ukraine, Russia Sees No Action- Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The signal of readiness for direct negotiations must come from Kiev, Moscow has not seen any action yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"From Kiev ... So far we have not seen any action," Peskov told reporters.
US efforts to bring the Ukraine process to a peaceful course continue, Russia has repeatedly spoken about its readiness for the peace process, Kremlin spokesman added.
"The United States' efforts to move the process into a peaceful direction are continuing. The Russian side's readiness has been repeatedly confirmed, confirmed by the president, without any preconditions, to begin the negotiation process with Ukraine in order to move into a peaceful direction. The efforts are continuing," Peskov told reporters.
Russia can also provide military assistance to North Korea in accordance with the bilateral agreement if necessary, Dmitry Peskov said.
On Saturday, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov announced that the Kursk Region was fully liberated, as the last of the settlements had been cleared of Ukrainian military presence. North Korea has officially announced sending troops to Russia
under the Russian-North Korean Strategic Partnership Treaty.
"Of course, we have an agreement in force and under this contract the parties are obliged to provide assistance if necessary," Peskov told reporters.
The experience of the special military operations has shown how effectively the treaty between Russia and North Korea works, the official added.