Signal of Readiness for Direct Talks Should Come From Ukraine, Russia Sees No Action- Kremlin

The signal of readiness for direct negotiations must come from Kiev, Moscow has not seen any action yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

US efforts to bring the Ukraine process to a peaceful course continue, Russia has repeatedly spoken about its readiness for the peace process, Kremlin spokesman added. Russia can also provide military assistance to North Korea in accordance with the bilateral agreement if necessary, Dmitry Peskov said.On Saturday, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov announced that the Kursk Region was fully liberated, as the last of the settlements had been cleared of Ukrainian military presence. North Korea has officially announced sending troops to Russia under the Russian-North Korean Strategic Partnership Treaty.The experience of the special military operations has shown how effectively the treaty between Russia and North Korea works, the official added.

