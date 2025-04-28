https://sputnikglobe.com/20250428/sputnikpro-continues-its-partnership-with-new-era-university-1121948363.html
SputnikPro Continues Its Partnership With New Era University
SputnikPro Continues Its Partnership With New Era University
Sputnik International
Sputnik International Agency and Radio has hosted a new SputnikPro workshop for New Era University, a leading Philippine university and a long-standing partner of Sputnik.
2025-04-28T15:59+0000
2025-04-28T15:59+0000
2025-04-28T15:59+0000
world
sputnik
russia
freedom of speech
media
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/1c/1121948470_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_1b177aff46d354e9e2c07cbe9acd7ffd.png
Yekaterina Volkova, Senior Editor of the Photo Projects Desk of the Integrated Directorate of Photography, shared insights into photo content production at an international news agency. Darya Yurchenko, Editor at the Innovation Journalism Center, spoke about storytelling and creating news content that captures audience interest.Yekaterina Volkova highlighted the importance of such events for students: “As a practicing journalist and lecturer, I understand the value of up-to-date knowledge shared first-hand by professionals currently working in the field. The world is changing rapidly; it is important to keep pace with these changes, to talk about them and to prepare students for hands-on work based on practical experience. Photography knows no borders and needs no translation – it’s a universal language. I’m delighted to be able to talk about our photography experience with all those who are interested.”The session was held as part of The Global Majority and the Challenges of Neocolonialism project, organized with the support of the Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund and autonomous non-profit organization Humanitarian and Educational Program Facilitation Center.New Era University is a private, non-profit educational institution under the auspices of Iglesia Ni Cristo, in Quezon City, Philippines. The university offers a broad range of academic programs, including courses for international students. The Russia Studies Center opened at New Era University in 2021 to foster partnerships with Russian educational institutions and corporations.SputnikPro is a project of the Sputnik international news agency and radio for professional journalists, journalism students, press officers and media managers, aimed at sharing experience and networking with international colleagues. Sessions are led by Sputnik media managers and other prominent Russian experts. Discussions focus on a wide range of topics within the journalism field, including multimedia content production, social media engagement, strategies for driving traffic to news platforms, and more. Since 2018, offline meetings have taken place in 24 countries, and online meetings in over 80. More than 12,700 people have participated in SputnikPro programs.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250424/ria-novosti-chosen-as-official-photo-partner-for-80th-victory-day-celebrations-1121921815.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250422/rossiya-segodnya-welcomes-oic-journalists-for-spring-internship-1121909110.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/1c/1121948470_72:0:1209:853_1920x0_80_0_0_db6c39630c029e674565026738b7196c.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
freedom of speech, sputnik media, media russia, sputnikpro media
freedom of speech, sputnik media, media russia, sputnikpro media
SputnikPro Continues Its Partnership With New Era University
Sputnik International Agency and Radio has hosted a new SputnikPro workshop for New Era University, a leading Philippine university and a long-standing partner of Sputnik.
Yekaterina Volkova, Senior Editor of the Photo Projects Desk of the Integrated Directorate of Photography, shared insights into photo content production at an international news agency. Darya Yurchenko, Editor at the Innovation Journalism Center, spoke about storytelling and creating news content that captures audience interest.
Yekaterina Volkova highlighted the importance of such events for students: “As a practicing journalist and lecturer, I understand the value of up-to-date knowledge shared first-hand by professionals currently working in the field. The world is changing rapidly; it is important to keep pace with these changes, to talk about them and to prepare students for hands-on work based on practical experience. Photography knows no borders and needs no translation – it’s a universal language. I’m delighted to be able to talk about our photography experience with all those who are interested.”
“Sputnik brings people together. It’s great that distance is no barrier. I hope that ties between our countries will continue to grow stronger,” Darya Yurchenko said after the session.
“I thank you and appreciate the day you allowed us to be your partner in this endeavor. We hope there will be more collaboration in the future and the linkages will continue. Issues and techniques that have been shared today such as photojournalism and storytelling by Ms. Ekaterina Volkova and Ms. Daria Yurchenko respectively will always serve as guide in doing our job professionally and ethically”, - added the Program Coordinator for Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Director of the Center for Journalism Prof Meloi Maluntag.
The session was held as part of The Global Majority and the Challenges of Neocolonialism project, organized with the support of the Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund and autonomous non-profit organization Humanitarian and Educational Program Facilitation Center.
New Era University is a private, non-profit educational institution under the auspices of Iglesia Ni Cristo, in Quezon City, Philippines. The university offers a broad range of academic programs, including courses for international students. The Russia Studies Center opened at New Era University in 2021 to foster partnerships with Russian educational institutions and corporations.
SputnikPro is a project of the Sputnik international news agency and radio for professional journalists, journalism students, press officers and media managers, aimed at sharing experience and networking with international colleagues. Sessions are led by Sputnik media managers and other prominent Russian experts. Discussions focus on a wide range of topics within the journalism field, including multimedia content production, social media engagement, strategies for driving traffic to news platforms, and more. Since 2018, offline meetings have taken place in 24 countries, and online meetings in over 80. More than 12,700 people have participated in SputnikPro programs.