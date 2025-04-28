https://sputnikglobe.com/20250428/sputnikpro-continues-its-partnership-with-new-era-university-1121948363.html

SputnikPro Continues Its Partnership With New Era University

SputnikPro Continues Its Partnership With New Era University

Sputnik International

Sputnik International Agency and Radio has hosted a new SputnikPro workshop for New Era University, a leading Philippine university and a long-standing partner of Sputnik.

2025-04-28T15:59+0000

2025-04-28T15:59+0000

2025-04-28T15:59+0000

world

sputnik

russia

freedom of speech

media

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/1c/1121948470_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_1b177aff46d354e9e2c07cbe9acd7ffd.png

Yekaterina Volkova, Senior Editor of the Photo Projects Desk of the Integrated Directorate of Photography, shared insights into photo content production at an international news agency. Darya Yurchenko, Editor at the Innovation Journalism Center, spoke about storytelling and creating news content that captures audience interest.Yekaterina Volkova highlighted the importance of such events for students: “As a practicing journalist and lecturer, I understand the value of up-to-date knowledge shared first-hand by professionals currently working in the field. The world is changing rapidly; it is important to keep pace with these changes, to talk about them and to prepare students for hands-on work based on practical experience. Photography knows no borders and needs no translation – it’s a universal language. I’m delighted to be able to talk about our photography experience with all those who are interested.”The session was held as part of The Global Majority and the Challenges of Neocolonialism project, organized with the support of the Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund and autonomous non-profit organization Humanitarian and Educational Program Facilitation Center.New Era University is a private, non-profit educational institution under the auspices of Iglesia Ni Cristo, in Quezon City, Philippines. The university offers a broad range of academic programs, including courses for international students. The Russia Studies Center opened at New Era University in 2021 to foster partnerships with Russian educational institutions and corporations.SputnikPro is a project of the Sputnik international news agency and radio for professional journalists, journalism students, press officers and media managers, aimed at sharing experience and networking with international colleagues. Sessions are led by Sputnik media managers and other prominent Russian experts. Discussions focus on a wide range of topics within the journalism field, including multimedia content production, social media engagement, strategies for driving traffic to news platforms, and more. Since 2018, offline meetings have taken place in 24 countries, and online meetings in over 80. More than 12,700 people have participated in SputnikPro programs.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250424/ria-novosti-chosen-as-official-photo-partner-for-80th-victory-day-celebrations-1121921815.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250422/rossiya-segodnya-welcomes-oic-journalists-for-spring-internship-1121909110.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

freedom of speech, sputnik media, media russia, sputnikpro media