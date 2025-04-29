https://sputnikglobe.com/20250429/-hungarys-icc-exit-highlights-courts-failure-to-deliver-justice-and-fairness-1121954313.html

Hungary’s ICC Exit Highlights Court’s Failure to Deliver Justice And Fairness

The Hungarian parliament has voted to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC). Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Budapest refuses to be a part of “politicized institution that has lost its impartiality and credibility."

Szamuely points out the double standards, particularly how the ICC never pursued the United States or other major powers for alleged crimes while focusing on African nations.The expert also criticizes the ICC's role in political cases like Libya in 2011, where it issued indictments against Muamar Gaddafi and his son without a proper investigation, essentially serving as "a propaganda arm for NATO." The ICC's recent actions, including issuing an arrest warrant against President Vladimir Putin without sufficient evidence, further undermine its legitimacy, according to Szamuely. "The ICC readily lends itself to the desires of the NATO powers," he adds, exposing its politicized nature.

