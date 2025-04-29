https://sputnikglobe.com/20250429/hungarian-parliament-votes-to-exit-international-criminal-court-1121953247.html
Hungarian Parliament Votes to Exit International Criminal Court
The Hungarian parliament has voted to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Hungarian parliament has voted to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday.
"The Hungarian Parliament just voted to withdraw from the @IntlCrimCourt. With this decision, we refuse to be part of a politicized institution that has lost its impartiality and credibility," Szijjarto wrote on X.