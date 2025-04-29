International
Hungarian Parliament Votes to Exit International Criminal Court
Hungarian Parliament Votes to Exit International Criminal Court
The Hungarian parliament has voted to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday.
Hungarian Parliament Votes to Exit International Criminal Court

13:27 GMT 29.04.2025
Exterior view of the International Criminal Court, or ICC, in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, April 30, 2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Hungarian parliament has voted to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday.

"The Hungarian Parliament just voted to withdraw from the @IntlCrimCourt. With this decision, we refuse to be part of a politicized institution that has lost its impartiality and credibility," Szijjarto wrote on X.

