International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250429/13-countries-joined-russia-china-in-lunar-station-project-1121952182.html
13 Countries Joined Russia, China in Lunar Station Project
13 Countries Joined Russia, China in Lunar Station Project
Sputnik International
Thirteen countries, including BRICS members, have joined Russia and China in developing the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS), Russian state space corporation Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Bakanov said.
2025-04-29T11:12+0000
2025-04-29T11:12+0000
world
brics
roscosmos
russia
china
lunar mission
lunar station
lunar program
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/10/1082650838_0:175:2809:1755_1920x0_80_0_0_81f987209486ae7804b13b0b2d95c265.jpg
Bakanov noted Russia’s unique expertise in Venus exploration, adding that its landing technology remains unmatched, as well as its expertise in lunar and Martian research. He also emphasized that Russia's deep-space advancements could form the foundation for future BRICS space programs. The Roscosmos chief added that China, India, and the UAE have successfully sent missions to Mars and have experience in lunar exploration. He expressed hope for increased cooperation, stressing that joint projects would enhance scientific outcomes and optimize national budgets. Bakanov also unveiled plans to launch six orbital and landing automatic vehicles to the Moon. In addition, Roscosmos head called for cooperation on space-related workforce development, including joint student programs. He specified that over 85,000 students from BRICS nations, more than half of them from China and India, are currently enrolled in Russian universities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250216/how-russia-and-china-dominate-global-quantum-computer-race--1121573293.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241230/musk-believes-mars-should-have-direct-democracy-after-colonization-1121302581.html
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/10/1082650838_40:0:2769:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7641b364513b7c5d9a43a8e92555af47.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian space exploration, china space exploration program, russian-chinese lunar project, russia moon landing
russian space exploration, china space exploration program, russian-chinese lunar project, russia moon landing

13 Countries Joined Russia, China in Lunar Station Project

11:12 GMT 29.04.2025
© AP Photo / Dmitri LovetskyA bird is silhouetted against the full moon in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, March 29, 2021.
A bird is silhouetted against the full moon in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, March 29, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2025
© AP Photo / Dmitri Lovetsky
Subscribe
BRASILIA (Sputnik) - Thirteen countries, including BRICS members, have joined Russia and China in developing the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS), Russian state space corporation Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Bakanov said.
"Our joint initiative with China to establish the ILRS is progressing actively. Thirteen countries have already joined (Belarus, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Venezuela, Thailand, Serbia, Nicaragua, Senegal, Djibouti, Bolivia), including BRICS partners (Egypt, Ethiopia, South Africa)," Bakanov said during a meeting of BRICS space agency leaders.
Bakanov noted Russia’s unique expertise in Venus exploration, adding that its landing technology remains unmatched, as well as its expertise in lunar and Martian research. He also emphasized that Russia's deep-space advancements could form the foundation for future BRICS space programs.
Quantum computer - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.02.2025
Beyond Politics
How Russia and China Dominate Global Quantum Computer Race
16 February, 16:18 GMT
The Roscosmos chief added that China, India, and the UAE have successfully sent missions to Mars and have experience in lunar exploration. He expressed hope for increased cooperation, stressing that joint projects would enhance scientific outcomes and optimize national budgets.
Bakanov also unveiled plans to launch six orbital and landing automatic vehicles to the Moon.
"Russia plans to launch a number of spacecraft for remote and contact studies of the Moon. These are Luna-26 and Luna-29 orbiters, as well as landing vehicles to various areas on the Moon's surface: Luna-27 No. 1 and No. 2, Luna-28, Luna-30," Bakanov said.
In addition, Roscosmos head called for cooperation on space-related workforce development, including joint student programs. He specified that over 85,000 students from BRICS nations, more than half of them from China and India, are currently enrolled in Russian universities.
Mars - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2024
Beyond Politics
Musk Believes Mars Should Have Direct Democracy After Colonization
30 December 2024, 00:19 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала