13 Countries Joined Russia, China in Lunar Station Project

13 Countries Joined Russia, China in Lunar Station Project

Thirteen countries, including BRICS members, have joined Russia and China in developing the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS), Russian state space corporation Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Bakanov said.

Bakanov noted Russia’s unique expertise in Venus exploration, adding that its landing technology remains unmatched, as well as its expertise in lunar and Martian research. He also emphasized that Russia's deep-space advancements could form the foundation for future BRICS space programs. The Roscosmos chief added that China, India, and the UAE have successfully sent missions to Mars and have experience in lunar exploration. He expressed hope for increased cooperation, stressing that joint projects would enhance scientific outcomes and optimize national budgets. Bakanov also unveiled plans to launch six orbital and landing automatic vehicles to the Moon. In addition, Roscosmos head called for cooperation on space-related workforce development, including joint student programs. He specified that over 85,000 students from BRICS nations, more than half of them from China and India, are currently enrolled in Russian universities.

