Mark Carney's Liberal Party Wins Canadian Elections, CBC Projects

The Liberal Party of Canada is leading in the polls as voting has ended in all provinces.

2025-04-29T03:59+0000

2025-04-29T03:59+0000

2025-04-29T04:11+0000

Canada's ruling Liberal Party, led by incumbent Prime Minister Mark Carney, has won the elections, gaining enough seats in the parliament to form a government, the CBC News broadcaster reported on Tuesday.Mark Carney's party will now form a government, although it's not yet certain whether it will have a majority.Election day was not without incident, with some people finding the federal election website inaccessible.Carney became the prime minister of Canada on March 14 after Justin Trudeau's resignation and announced early parliamentary elections a week later. The leader of the winning party will take the post of prime minister.President Donald Trump earlier reaffirmed his intention to make Canada the United States' "cherished" 51st state and urged Canadians to vote for a leader who can help achieve this goal, emphasizing that Washington will no longer "subsidize" the neighboring country."Elect the man who has the strength and wisdom to cut your taxes in half, increase your military power, for free, to the highest level in the World, have your Car, Steel, Aluminum, Lumber, Energy, and all other businesses, QUADRUPLE in size, WITH ZERO TARIFFS OR TAXES, if Canada becomes the cherished 51st," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

