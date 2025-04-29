https://sputnikglobe.com/20250429/trump-seeks-cooperation-with-russia-instead-of-confrontation---expert-1121952423.html

Trump Seeks Cooperation With Russia Instead of Confrontation - Expert

Trump Seeks Cooperation With Russia Instead of Confrontation - Expert

Sputnik International

The first 100 days of US President Donald Trump's second term in office have marked a profound shift toward searching areas of cooperation with Russia instead of confrontation, Rhode Island University Professor of Political Science Nicolai Petro told Sputnik.

2025-04-29T11:22+0000

2025-04-29T11:22+0000

2025-04-29T11:22+0000

analysis

russia-nato showdown

russia

donald trump

joe biden

kirill dmitriev

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/03/1121737336_0:0:2388:1344_1920x0_80_0_0_ae33e5cbd21fe4730f25d88cc305e83f.jpg

Trump officially took office as the 47th president of the United States on January 20. Upon entering the White House, the president and his team resumed direct contact with Moscow that has been cut off by their predecessors from ex-President Joe Biden's team after the start of the conflict in Ukraine. The expert described this as a "very profound shift" that is not shared by most of the American political elite and media, who continue to portray Russia as a threat to the United States. During the first 100 days of Trump's second term, he had phone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, while Russian and US officials held meetings in Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Part of the renewed diplomatic push also includes visits by US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff to Russia and by Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev to the United States. So far, the sides have been actively working on resuming the normal operation of their respective embassies while also discussing the issue of resumption of direct flights between the US and Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250426/russias-unconditional-talks-offer-exposes-zelenskys-diplomatic-machinations--ex-pentagon-analyst-1121939503.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-us relations, trump's foreign policy, trump administration decisions, russia-us rapprochment