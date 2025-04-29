International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Captive Says Trained by Swedes, Norwegians in Romania
Ukrainian Captive Says Trained by Swedes, Norwegians in Romania
A captive Ukrainian soldier, Alexander Getrik, said that during military training in Romania Ukrainian troops were taught to use the M4A1 assault rifle by instructors from Sweden and Norway with the help of an interpreter, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
Getrik was captured by Russian groups of forces near the settlement of Popovka in the border areas of the Belgorod Region. He said that he graduated from Nikolayev military academy in January this year, and then was sent to Romania. The military training in Romania was conducted by Western instructors and it was standard, except for the use of foreign small arms, instead of the usual Kalashnikov assault rifle, according to the captive. At the same time, Romanians themselves did not participate in the training, although they sometimes came to observe the training, he noted. Getrik was part of Ukrainian groups which attempted to infiltrate Russian territory in the area of the settlement of Popovka, however, the groups were methodically destroyed, the Russian Defense Ministry said. On Monday, Russian Maj. Gen. Apti Alaudinov told Sputnik that the Russian armed forces had completely cleared the settlements of Demidovka and Popovka in the Belgorod Region of some Ukrainian armed groups, destroyed the enemy and strengthened those areas on the border. Currently, the entire territory of the Belgorod and Kursk regions is under the control of the Russian military.
13:20 GMT 29.04.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A captive Ukrainian soldier, Alexander Getrik, said that during military training in Romania Ukrainian troops were taught to use the M4A1 assault rifle by instructors from Sweden and Norway with the help of an interpreter, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
Getrik was captured by Russian groups of forces near the settlement of Popovka in the border areas of the Belgorod Region. He said that he graduated from Nikolayev military academy in January this year, and then was sent to Romania. The military training in Romania was conducted by Western instructors and it was standard, except for the use of foreign small arms, instead of the usual Kalashnikov assault rifle, according to the captive.
"Until February 23, 2025, I was in Romania. Basically, everything was the same there. The only thing different was the weapons ... in the Nikolayev training school there were AKMs (AK-74M), and in Romania there were M4A1s. There also were Swedes and Norwegians. We worked with the help of an interpreter," Getrik said.
At the same time, Romanians themselves did not participate in the training, although they sometimes came to observe the training, he noted.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian Barrier Units Shoot Prisoners Who Try to Flee – PoW
2 April, 14:32 GMT
Getrik was part of Ukrainian groups which attempted to infiltrate Russian territory in the area of the settlement of Popovka, however, the groups were methodically destroyed, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
On Monday, Russian Maj. Gen. Apti Alaudinov told Sputnik that the Russian armed forces had completely cleared the settlements of Demidovka and Popovka in the Belgorod Region of some Ukrainian armed groups, destroyed the enemy and strengthened those areas on the border. Currently, the entire territory of the Belgorod and Kursk regions is under the control of the Russian military.
