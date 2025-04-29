https://sputnikglobe.com/20250429/ukrainian-captive-says-trained-by-swedes-norwegians-in-romania-1121953085.html

Ukrainian Captive Says Trained by Swedes, Norwegians in Romania

Ukrainian Captive Says Trained by Swedes, Norwegians in Romania

Sputnik International

A captive Ukrainian soldier, Alexander Getrik, said that during military training in Romania Ukrainian troops were taught to use the M4A1 assault rifle by instructors from Sweden and Norway with the help of an interpreter, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2025-04-29T13:20+0000

2025-04-29T13:20+0000

2025-04-29T13:20+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia-nato showdown

ukrainian crisis

kalashnikov

romania

sweden

russian defense ministry

norway

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103950/79/1039507984_0:0:3781:2126_1920x0_80_0_0_b18bf70647962ea29db0ee39a0e17557.jpg

Getrik was captured by Russian groups of forces near the settlement of Popovka in the border areas of the Belgorod Region. He said that he graduated from Nikolayev military academy in January this year, and then was sent to Romania. The military training in Romania was conducted by Western instructors and it was standard, except for the use of foreign small arms, instead of the usual Kalashnikov assault rifle, according to the captive. At the same time, Romanians themselves did not participate in the training, although they sometimes came to observe the training, he noted. Getrik was part of Ukrainian groups which attempted to infiltrate Russian territory in the area of the settlement of Popovka, however, the groups were methodically destroyed, the Russian Defense Ministry said. On Monday, Russian Maj. Gen. Apti Alaudinov told Sputnik that the Russian armed forces had completely cleared the settlements of Demidovka and Popovka in the Belgorod Region of some Ukrainian armed groups, destroyed the enemy and strengthened those areas on the border. Currently, the entire territory of the Belgorod and Kursk regions is under the control of the Russian military.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250402/ukrainian-barrier-units-shoot-prisoners-who-try-to-flee--pow-1121731673.html

romania

sweden

norway

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine crisis, russia-nato showdown, ukraine hostilities, conflict in ukraine