Aggressive Rhetoric of NATO, EU Hinders Russia, US's Risk Mitigation Efforts - Shoigu
Aggressive Rhetoric of NATO, EU Hinders Russia, US's Risk Mitigation Efforts - Shoigu
Militarization of Europe and aggressive rhetoric on the part of NATO and the EU hinder the success of Russia and the United States' efforts to reduce strategic risks, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.
2025-04-30T15:12+0000
2025-04-30T15:12+0000
world
russia-nato showdown
russia
nato
european union (eu)
russian security council
sergei shoigu
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/19/1119117064_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9c431d2fdec634fe93759acacaa8ff23.jpg
Using Terrorist Proxies for GeostrategySome European countries are increasingly using terrorist groups for their geostrategic purposes, and the most prominent example is Ukraine, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.The most serious challenges to global security come from ISIS* and Al-Qaeda**, because they are quickly adapting to changing geopolitical conditions, Shoigu added.* desgnated as terrorist organization and banned in Russia**desgnated as terrorist organization and banned in Russia
russia
Aggressive Rhetoric of NATO, EU Hinders Russia, US's Risk Mitigation Efforts - Shoigu

15:12 GMT 30.04.2025
French President Emmanuel Macron looks on as he visits the Eurosatory land and airland defense and security trade fair, at the Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre in Villepinte, north of Paris, Monday, June 13, 2022
French President Emmanuel Macron looks on as he visits the Eurosatory land and airland defense and security trade fair, at the Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre in Villepinte, north of Paris, Monday, June 13, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.04.2025
© AP Photo / Ludovic Marin
Militarization of Europe and aggressive rhetoric on the part of NATO and the EU hinder the success of Russia and the United States' efforts to reduce strategic risks, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.
"Today we continue to consistently convey to the Americans the need to work together on comprehensive reduction of strategic risks, which should have positive impact on the international security. However, militarization of Europe and aggressive rhetoric of NATO and the EU hinder achievement of positive results in this area," Shoigu said at the meeting of high representatives of BRICS countries in charge of security issues, which is taking place in Brasilia.
Using Terrorist Proxies for Geostrategy

Some European countries are increasingly using terrorist groups for their geostrategic purposes, and the most prominent example is Ukraine, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.
"Some European states are increasingly using terrorist groups for their geostrategic purposes, primarily in confrontation with countries that do not recognize dominance," Shoigu said at a meeting of the BRICS countries' high representatives in charge of security issues, adding that the most striking example is Ukraine because Kiev uses NATO weapons to shell residential neighborhoods, commits sabotage and political assassinations.
The most serious challenges to global security come from ISIS* and Al-Qaeda**, because they are quickly adapting to changing geopolitical conditions, Shoigu added.
* desgnated as terrorist organization and banned in Russia
**desgnated as terrorist organization and banned in Russia
