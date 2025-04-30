https://sputnikglobe.com/20250430/aggressive-rhetoric-of-nato-eu-hinders-russia-uss-risk-mitigation-efforts---shoigu-1121959322.html

Aggressive Rhetoric of NATO, EU Hinders Russia, US's Risk Mitigation Efforts - Shoigu

Militarization of Europe and aggressive rhetoric on the part of NATO and the EU hinder the success of Russia and the United States' efforts to reduce strategic risks, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

Using Terrorist Proxies for GeostrategySome European countries are increasingly using terrorist groups for their geostrategic purposes, and the most prominent example is Ukraine, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.The most serious challenges to global security come from ISIS* and Al-Qaeda**, because they are quickly adapting to changing geopolitical conditions, Shoigu added.* desgnated as terrorist organization and banned in Russia**desgnated as terrorist organization and banned in Russia

