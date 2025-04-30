https://sputnikglobe.com/20250430/europe-will-not-be-able-to-send-25000-troops-to-ukraine---reports-1121958326.html

Europe Will Not Be Able to Send 25,000 Troops to Ukraine - Reports

European countries that support the deployment of the so-called "deterrence" force in Ukraine will not be able to muster 25,000 troops for this purpose due to a shortage of troops and funding, The Times newspaper reported, citing sources.

UK Chief of the Defense Staff Tony Radakin raised the issue of deploying a contingent of 64,000 troops to Ukraine with his European colleagues, the report said on Tuesday. He also noted earlier that London was ready to send up to 10,000 soldiers, the report added. However, the defense ministers of European countries said later that there was "no chance" that they would be able to send such a contingent, and even 25,000 would "be a push for a joint effort," the newspaper reported. Close allies expressed their doubts to UK Defense Minister John Healey and emphasized that a force of this size would require a total of 256,000 troops over two years, taking into account rotation, the report read. Poland, Spain and Italy have made it clear that they are not going to send their troops to Ukraine. Following the Paris summit of the "Coalition of the Willing" on March 27, French President Emmanuel Macron said that a number of countries were planning to send "deterrent forces" to Ukraine. As the French leader emphasized, this French-UK initiative will neither replace Ukrainian troops nor act as peacekeepers. Their goal will be to contain Russia, and they will be deployed in strategic locations pre-determined with the Ukrainians. Macron noted that not everyone agreed with the initiative, but this is not necessary for its implementation. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on March 6 stressed that Russia did not see any room for compromise on the issue of deploying foreign troops in Ukraine. The Russian minister has said that if a foreign contingent is deployed in Ukraine, Western countries will not want to agree on the terms of a peaceful settlement, since this contingent will create "facts on the ground." The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier that the plans of some EU countries to send "peacekeepers" to Ukraine were a provocative step aimed at maintaining illusions among the authorities in Kiev.

