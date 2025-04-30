https://sputnikglobe.com/20250430/putins-remark-on-readiness-for-talks-on-ukraine-without-preconditions-relevant---kremlin-1121955895.html

Putin's Remark on Readiness for Talks on Ukraine Without Preconditions Relevant - Kremlin

The statement of Russian President Vladimir Putin that Moscow is ready for negotiations on Ukraine without preconditions is still relevant, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Kiev talks about preconditions for the settlement, but this contradicts Putin's position, the official said, adding that Russia has not still heard any signals from Kiev about its readiness for dialogue with Moscow without preconditions.Russia-US Diplomatic Dialogue Restored as Moscow is Open to DiplomacyDirect contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will be established if necessary, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.Channels for dialogue between Russia and the United States have been restored, the official added.Putin remains open to political and diplomatic methods of resolving the conflict in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed.All of Putin's initiatives on Ukraine have been rejected, which forced Russian to start the special military operation, the spokesman explained.Putin supports the initiative to establish a truce in Ukraine, but it is necessary to take into account several nuances, Peskov added.

