Putin's Remark on Readiness for Talks on Ukraine Without Preconditions Relevant - Kremlin
The statement of Russian President Vladimir Putin that Moscow is ready for negotiations on Ukraine without preconditions is still relevant, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
2025-04-30T10:30+0000
2025-04-30T10:38+0000
russia
ukrainian crisis
vladimir putin
donald trump
russia
us
Kiev talks about preconditions for the settlement, but this contradicts Putin's position, the official said, adding that Russia has not still heard any signals from Kiev about its readiness for dialogue with Moscow without preconditions.Russia-US Diplomatic Dialogue Restored as Moscow is Open to DiplomacyDirect contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will be established if necessary, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.Channels for dialogue between Russia and the United States have been restored, the official added.Putin remains open to political and diplomatic methods of resolving the conflict in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed.All of Putin's initiatives on Ukraine have been rejected, which forced Russian to start the special military operation, the spokesman explained.Putin supports the initiative to establish a truce in Ukraine, but it is necessary to take into account several nuances, Peskov added.
russia
russia's special operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities
russia's special operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities

Putin's Remark on Readiness for Talks on Ukraine Without Preconditions Relevant - Kremlin

10:30 GMT 30.04.2025 (Updated: 10:38 GMT 30.04.2025)
The statement of Russian President Vladimir Putin that Moscow is ready for negotiations on Ukraine without preconditions is still relevant, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"I would like to remind you that a couple of days ago president Putin reaffirmed his readiness for direct negotiations with the Ukrainians without any preconditions. So this readiness is still relevant," Peskov told the Znanie (Knowledge) education forum taking place on the sidelines of the Russian-hosted World Youth Festival.
Kiev talks about preconditions for the settlement, but this contradicts Putin's position, the official said, adding that Russia has not still heard any signals from Kiev about its readiness for dialogue with Moscow without preconditions.
Russia-US Diplomatic Dialogue Restored as Moscow is Open to Diplomacy

Direct contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will be established if necessary, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Direct contact at the highest level is always effective and always helps to resolve the rough spots that may arise at the working level, the expert level. If necessary, this direct contact [between Putin and Trump] will be established," Peskov said.

Channels for dialogue between Russia and the United States have been restored, the official added.
Putin remains open to political and diplomatic methods of resolving the conflict in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed.
"Now the president remains open to political and diplomatic methods of resolving this conflict [in Ukraine]. The situation is what it is. We do not hear any reaction from Kiev. The process continues," Peskov told reporters.
All of Putin's initiatives on Ukraine have been rejected, which forced Russian to start the special military operation, the spokesman explained.
"A peace agreement should be concluded with Ukraine, not with the United States. America is trying to mediate, and we are grateful to the United States for these truly frantic efforts," Peskov said, adding that Moscow sees that Washington is counting on a "quick success" in peace process on Ukraine, but all details need to be resolved.
Putin supports the initiative to establish a truce in Ukraine, but it is necessary to take into account several nuances, Peskov added.
Заголовок открываемого материала