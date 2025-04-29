https://sputnikglobe.com/20250429/russia-focused-on-bringing-peace-to-ukraine---kremlin-1121951765.html

Russia Focused on Bringing Peace to Ukraine - Kremlin

Russia Focused on Bringing Peace to Ukraine - Kremlin

Russia is focused on bringing the Ukrainian conflict towards a peaceful settlement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Russia is focused on bringing the Ukrainian conflict towards a peaceful settlement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.Ukraine Stays Mum on Truce ProposalsUkraine has not reacted to the proposal of Russian President Vladimir Putin for a three-day truce to coincide with Victory Day celebrations, Peskov added.On Monday, the Kremlin said that Putin had declared a ceasefire from midnight on May 8 until midnight on May 11 during the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's proposal to stop the conflict for 30 days is impossible without resolving all the nuances, the spokesman said.Moscow expects that Putin's initiative on the truce will receive an assessment in Europe and Kiev, Peskov added.North Korean Soldiers May Be Awarded It cannot be ruled out that Putin will award North Korean soldiers who excelled in the operation to clear the Kursk region from Ukrainian soldiers, Peskov said on Tuesday.On Saturday, Chief of Russia's General Staff Valery Gerasimov announced that the Kursk region was fully liberated, as the last of the settlements had been cleared of Ukrainian military presence. North Korea has officially announced sending troops to Russia under the Russian-North Korean Strategic Partnership Treaty.The question of the possibility of the continued participation of North Korean fighters in combat operations should be addressed to the Russian Defense Ministry, the spokesman added.France Stays Deaf to Russia's Arguments It seems like France does not bother to listen to Putin's statements, Peskov also said, commenting on the words of French President Emmanuel Macron about pressure on Russia.On Monday, Macron said that Western pressure on Russia to make a ceasefire deal with Ukraine will increase in the coming eight to 10 days.Macron's statement confirms that Europe still prefers to focus on continuing the war, which is regrettable, the official added.

