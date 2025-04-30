https://sputnikglobe.com/20250430/transnistrian-parliament-extends-state-of-economic-emergency-until-june-8-1121958217.html

Transnistrian Parliament Extends State of Economic Emergency Until June 8

Transnistrian lawmakers unanimously supported on Wednesday the decree of Transnistrian President Vadim Krasnoselsky on extending the state of economic emergency by 30 days, until June 8, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The explanatory note to the decree said that the decision had been made due to the "continuing economic emergency caused by the reduction in gas supplies to the Transnistrian Moldovan Republic, resulting in a severe general economic crisis." The parliament adopted the decree in order to restore the conditions necessary for its existence and meet the basic needs of the population. The state of economic emergency has been in place in Transnistria since December 11, 2024, and has now been extended for the fifth time. The previous extension took place on April 9. After Ukraine halted Russian gas transit to Europe on January 1 and Moldova refused to repay its debt to Russian energy giant Gazprom, both Moldova and Transnistria were cut off from Russian gas. While Moldova switched to European supplies, resulting in higher consumer tariffs, Transnistria faced a complete gas blockade. The region experienced rolling blackouts that left apartment buildings without heating or hot water in sub-zero temperatures.

