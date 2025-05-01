International
WATCH LIVE: Seventh International Music Festival ‘Road to Yalta’ Final
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250501/five-reasons-why-a-strong-euro-is-an-economic-disaster-for-the-eu-1121962628.html
Five Reasons Why a Strong Euro is an Economic Disaster for the EU
Five Reasons Why a Strong Euro is an Economic Disaster for the EU
Sputnik International
The euro has jumped in value almost 10% against the dollar since January. But before cheering at the thought of cheaper imports of Skippy peanut butter and Jim Beam whiskey, here’s what EU residents should know.
2025-05-01T11:19+0000
2025-05-01T11:19+0000
economy
business
europe
jacques sapir
european union (eu)
euro
euro zone
currency
dollar
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/09/1080111316_0:275:2000:1400_1920x0_80_0_0_9ee9ef043839cf84798db9ca09071a34.jpg
1. Stronger Euro = Weaker Exports“For any country (or zone in the case of the euro) that is a strong exporter,” a strong currency “contributes to slowing exports and increasing imports, to the detriment of domestic production,” explains Jacques Sapir, veteran economist and director of studies at the Paris-based School for Advanced Studies in the Social Sciences.2. Monetary Union TrapUnlike ordinary nations, which can depreciate their currencies at will to restore exports’ appeal, eurozone members are trapped by the monetary union, which offers “quite limited” room to maneuver for big producers or tourism-based earners benefiting from depreciation vs everyone else.3. Another Hit to Eurozone Economy in Rough ShapeThe euro’s growing strength is bad news for a bloc already:4. Tariff-like Effects5. Tariff Wars Add to Uncertainty“Major economic players abhor uncertainty…As long as these negotiations last, no one knows what the tariff levels will be and therefore how attractive the American market will be, whether for production or investment,” the economist says.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250417/us-will-pull-eu-to-pieces-before-letting-it-partner-up-with-china-1121884324.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250417/trade-war-with-us-may-cost-germany-a-whopping-330bln-1121880776.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/09/1080111316_0:88:2000:1588_1920x0_80_0_0_dfe94cb2f3c200992381911a92ec5f48.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
is strong euro good or bad, why is strong euro bad
is strong euro good or bad, why is strong euro bad

Five Reasons Why a Strong Euro is an Economic Disaster for the EU

11:19 GMT 01.05.2025
© AP Photo / MARTIN MEISSNEREuro-dollar
Euro-dollar - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2025
© AP Photo / MARTIN MEISSNER
Subscribe
The euro has jumped in value almost 10% against the dollar since January. But before cheering at the thought of cheaper imports of Skippy peanut butter and Jim Beam whiskey, here’s what EU residents should know.

1. Stronger Euro = Weaker Exports

“For any country (or zone in the case of the euro) that is a strong exporter,” a strong currency “contributes to slowing exports and increasing imports, to the detriment of domestic production,” explains Jacques Sapir, veteran economist and director of studies at the Paris-based School for Advanced Studies in the Social Sciences.

2. Monetary Union Trap

Unlike ordinary nations, which can depreciate their currencies at will to restore exports’ appeal, eurozone members are trapped by the monetary union, which offers “quite limited” room to maneuver for big producers or tourism-based earners benefiting from depreciation vs everyone else.

3. Another Hit to Eurozone Economy in Rough Shape

The euro’s growing strength is bad news for a bloc already:
facing zero growth and recession for 3 years running
cut off from the source of its export competitiveness: cheap Russian energy
facing brutal trade competition from the US and China.
EU China flags - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2025
Analysis
US Will Pull EU to Pieces Before Letting It Partner Up With China
17 April, 14:00 GMT

4. Tariff-like Effects

“With the dollar depreciating by around 10% since mid-January, it is as if the US has imposed 10% customs duties on European products while subsidizing their exports to the eurozone by 10%,” Saphir says.

5. Tariff Wars Add to Uncertainty

“Major economic players abhor uncertainty…As long as these negotiations last, no one knows what the tariff levels will be and therefore how attractive the American market will be, whether for production or investment,” the economist says.
US President Donald Trump appears on a television screen at the stock market in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, April 3, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2025
Economy
Trade War With US May Cost Germany a Whopping $330Bln
17 April, 05:03 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала