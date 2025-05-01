https://sputnikglobe.com/20250501/uk-in-talks-with-france-and-saudi-arabia-on-recognizing-palestine-in-june--reports-1121961344.html
UK in Talks With France and Saudi Arabia on Recognizing Palestine in June – Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK is in talks with France and Saudi Arabia over recognizing a Palestinian state in June, the Guardian newspaper reported, citing a statement by UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.
In late April, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said France and Saudi Arabia would jointly hold a conference in New York in June to defend the prospect of recognizing a Palestinian state.
According to the report, Lammy made the statement while speaking to the House of Lords international relations select committee. He indicated that the UK would like to make this step when it has an impact on the situation on the ground, and not at a symbolic moment.
It said that during his speech, Lammy also added that he had come to the sad conclusion that the recent recognition of Palestine by some European countries had "no effect."
“[French] President [Emmanuel] Macron has had a lot to say about that, most recently, alongside the Saudis, and of course we are in discussion with them at this time," the report quoted the UK foreign secretary as saying.
At the end of April, the UK Foreign Office announced that the country would allocate 101 million pounds sterling (about $135 million) for humanitarian aid and support for Palestine
.