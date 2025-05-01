https://sputnikglobe.com/20250501/uk-in-talks-with-france-and-saudi-arabia-on-recognizing-palestine-in-june--reports-1121961344.html

UK in Talks With France and Saudi Arabia on Recognizing Palestine in June – Reports

UK in Talks With France and Saudi Arabia on Recognizing Palestine in June – Reports

Sputnik International

The UK is in talks with France and Saudi Arabia over recognizing a Palestinian state in June, the Guardian newspaper reported, citing a statement by UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

2025-05-01T07:02+0000

2025-05-01T07:02+0000

2025-05-01T07:03+0000

world

david lammy

united kingdom (uk)

saudi arabia

palestine

recognition

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102687/77/1026877736_0:62:1146:707_1920x0_80_0_0_81a72a194ffef2261c1beaf1aac40c0e.jpg

In late April, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said France and Saudi Arabia would jointly hold a conference in New York in June to defend the prospect of recognizing a Palestinian state. According to the report, Lammy made the statement while speaking to the House of Lords international relations select committee. He indicated that the UK would like to make this step when it has an impact on the situation on the ground, and not at a symbolic moment. It said that during his speech, Lammy also added that he had come to the sad conclusion that the recent recognition of Palestine by some European countries had "no effect." At the end of April, the UK Foreign Office announced that the country would allocate 101 million pounds sterling (about $135 million) for humanitarian aid and support for Palestine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250206/palestine-not-investment-project-its-lands-not-for-sale---palestinian-presidents-office-1121542375.html

united kingdom (uk)

saudi arabia

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

france and saudi arabia, recognizing palestine, uk foreign secretary david lammy