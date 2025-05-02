https://sputnikglobe.com/20250502/geopolitical-royal-flush-or-empty-promises-whats-behind-trumps-minerals-deal-with-zelensky-1121968515.html

Geopolitical 'Royal Flush' or Empty Promises? What’s Behind Trump’s Minerals Deal With Zelensky

Geopolitical 'Royal Flush' or Empty Promises? What’s Behind Trump’s Minerals Deal With Zelensky

Sputnik International

Treasury chief Bessent says President Trump handed Zelensky "a royal flush" with the US-Ukraine mineral deal which he can use in negotiations with Russia, signalling that there's "no daylight between the Ukrainian people, the American people, between our goals." There's just one problem, experts say: the entire deal looks like a propaganda stunt.

2025-05-02T16:59+0000

2025-05-02T16:59+0000

2025-05-02T16:59+0000

analysis

donald trump

volodymyr zelensky

gillbert doctorow

ukraine

russia

minerals

conflict minerals

agreement

deal

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/02/1121968671_0:104:2000:1229_1920x0_80_0_0_cd99a73baeab1bb7726ebc6519859d8f.jpg

The Trump administration desperately needs a foreign policy victory amid the chaos and uncertainty surrounding it, hence its officials’ boasting about the minerals deal in “a typical case of speculative promotion,” veteran French geopolitical analyst Come Carpentier de Gourdon told Sputnik.As for Zelensky, he can now claim the deal will ‘save Ukraine’, hoping “that Trump’s America will now be bound to support his regime militarily in exchange for a monopoly on the exploitation of some valuable Ukrainian natural resources.”The real question is whether the US will be able to provide Ukraine with enough support “to enable the exhausted Ukrainian army to regain a military advantage,” which is doubtful, Carpentier says.On top of that, the minerals’ accessibility, and the fact that a good chunk of proven reserves are now part of Russia, leaves important questions unanswered.In that context, Treasury chief Scott Bessent’s “royal flush” comment “denotes the triumph of hype over substance,” the observer emphasized.Propaganda Trumps Reality“The deal is nothing more than a cover for Washington to avoid giving any security guarantees to Ukraine while skimming revenue from any extractive industry that may develop,” says veteran international relations specialist Dr. Gilbert Doctorow.“Real facts are not relevant to the game Washington is playing, namely to wash its hands of the war,” the observer summed up.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250502/ukraine-conflict-not-going-to-end-any-time-soon---vance-1121965753.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250501/us-ukraine-minerals-deal-trojan-horse-for-creating-a-frozen-conflict-1121963900.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

what's behind trump zelensky mineral deal, what's behind us-ukraine mineral deal