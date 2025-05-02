https://sputnikglobe.com/20250502/geopolitical-royal-flush-or-empty-promises-whats-behind-trumps-minerals-deal-with-zelensky-1121968515.html
Geopolitical 'Royal Flush' or Empty Promises? What’s Behind Trump’s Minerals Deal With Zelensky
Treasury chief Bessent says President Trump handed Zelensky "a royal flush" with the US-Ukraine mineral deal which he can use in negotiations with Russia, signalling that there's "no daylight between the Ukrainian people, the American people, between our goals." There's just one problem, experts say: the entire deal looks like a propaganda stunt.
The Trump administration desperately needs a foreign policy victory amid the chaos and uncertainty surrounding it, hence its officials’ boasting about the minerals deal in “a typical case of speculative promotion,” veteran French geopolitical analyst Come Carpentier de Gourdon told Sputnik.As for Zelensky, he can now claim the deal will ‘save Ukraine’, hoping “that Trump’s America will now be bound to support his regime militarily in exchange for a monopoly on the exploitation of some valuable Ukrainian natural resources.”The real question is whether the US will be able to provide Ukraine with enough support “to enable the exhausted Ukrainian army to regain a military advantage,” which is doubtful, Carpentier says.On top of that, the minerals’ accessibility, and the fact that a good chunk of proven reserves are now part of Russia, leaves important questions unanswered.In that context, Treasury chief Scott Bessent’s “royal flush” comment “denotes the triumph of hype over substance,” the observer emphasized.Propaganda Trumps Reality“The deal is nothing more than a cover for Washington to avoid giving any security guarantees to Ukraine while skimming revenue from any extractive industry that may develop,” says veteran international relations specialist Dr. Gilbert Doctorow.“Real facts are not relevant to the game Washington is playing, namely to wash its hands of the war,” the observer summed up.
The Trump administration desperately needs a foreign policy victory amid the chaos and uncertainty surrounding it, hence its officials’ boasting about the minerals deal in “a typical case of speculative promotion,” veteran French geopolitical analyst Come Carpentier de Gourdon told Sputnik.
As for Zelensky, he can now claim the deal will ‘save Ukraine’, hoping “that Trump’s America will now be bound to support his regime militarily in exchange for a monopoly on the exploitation of some valuable Ukrainian natural resources.”
The real question is whether the US will be able to provide Ukraine with enough support “to enable the exhausted Ukrainian army to regain a military advantage,” which is doubtful, Carpentier says.
On top of that, the minerals’ accessibility, and the fact that a good chunk of proven reserves are now part of Russia, leaves important questions unanswered.
“How does Trump plan to help Ukraine recover the ‘lost territories’? That would require a full-fledged US military effort to back Ukraine without assurance of success and would reverse Trump's repeated commitment to make peace 'now'.”
In that context, Treasury chief Scott Bessent’s “royal flush” comment “denotes the triumph of hype over substance,” the observer emphasized.
Propaganda Trumps Reality
“The deal is nothing more than a cover for Washington to avoid giving any security guarantees to Ukraine while skimming revenue from any extractive industry that may develop,” says veteran international relations specialist Dr. Gilbert Doctorow.
Bessent’s comments “are propagandistic rather than factual,” and what’s been touted as a “royal flush” is really an agreement that “enslaves Ukraine in the position of beggar,” according to Doctorow.
“Real facts are not relevant to the game Washington is playing, namely to wash its hands of the war,” the observer summed up.