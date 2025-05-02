International
German Counterintelligence Recognizes AfD as Extremist - Statement
German Counterintelligence Recognizes AfD as Extremist - Statement
Sputnik International
The German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the country's counterintelligence service, on Friday granted the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party with the status of an extremist movement.
"The German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution has recognized Alternative for Germany (AfD) as a confirmed right-wing extremist movement ... The understanding of ethnicity and origin of the people, which prevails in the party, is incompatible with the free democratic basic order," the statement read. The AfD branches in Saxony, Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt were declared right-wing extremist by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution in 2023. This decision allows the federal authorities to expand their arsenal of surveillance means for the party. The party has until now been "suspected" of extremism at the federal level, which is considered a lower level threat. In June 2023, the German Institute for Human Rights issued a report saying that the conditions for banning the AfD had been met. The AfD itself accuses the German authorities of stigmatizing the party and suppressing opposition. On February 23, Germany held snap parliamentary elections. After the ballots were counted in all 299 constituencies AfD received a record 20.8% of the votes. At the same time, the CDU/CSU bloc, which won the elections, received 28.6%. The Social Democratic Party led by outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz came in third with 16.4%, the worst result in the party's history.
German Counterintelligence Recognizes AfD as Extremist - Statement

10:29 GMT 02.05.2025
File picture taken May 1, 2019 shows AfD supporters walkin along a party elections poster in Erfurt, Germany.
File picture taken May 1, 2019 shows AfD supporters walkin along a party elections poster in Erfurt, Germany. German media outlets are reporting the country's domestic intelligence agency has put the opposition Alternative for Germany party under observation under suspicion of extreme right sympathies - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2025
© AP Photo / Jens Meyer
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the country's counterintelligence service, on Friday granted the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party with the status of an extremist movement.
"The German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution has recognized Alternative for Germany (AfD) as a confirmed right-wing extremist movement ... The understanding of ethnicity and origin of the people, which prevails in the party, is incompatible with the free democratic basic order," the statement read.
The AfD branches in Saxony, Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt were declared right-wing extremist by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution in 2023. This decision allows the federal authorities to expand their arsenal of surveillance means for the party.
The party has until now been "suspected" of extremism at the federal level, which is considered a lower level threat. In June 2023, the German Institute for Human Rights issued a report saying that the conditions for banning the AfD had been met. The AfD itself accuses the German authorities of stigmatizing the party and suppressing opposition.
On February 23, Germany held snap parliamentary elections. After the ballots were counted in all 299 constituencies AfD received a record 20.8% of the votes. At the same time, the CDU/CSU bloc, which won the elections, received 28.6%. The Social Democratic Party led by outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz came in third with 16.4%, the worst result in the party's history.
