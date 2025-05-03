“Fate loves irony” was the brief but pointed reaction from Elon Musk, as he shared a sharply worded post from JD Vance. 🔊 “Fate loves irony” was the brief but pointed reaction from Elon Musk, as he shared a sharply worded post from JD Vance. 🔊

JD Vance compared it to rebuilding of the Berlin Wall, posting that AfD “is the most popular party in Germany.” JD Vance compared it to rebuilding of the Berlin Wall, posting that AfD “is the most popular party in Germany.”

US Sec. of State Marco Rubio accused the German government of “tyranny in disguise.” US Sec. of State Marco Rubio accused the German government of “tyranny in disguise.”

BSW leader Sahra Wagenknecht called the re-evaluation of AfD “questionable in substance and politically counterproductive.” BSW leader Sahra Wagenknecht called the re-evaluation of AfD “questionable in substance and politically counterproductive.”

The decision was a "severe blow to German democracy" and "clearly politically motivated," stated the co-leaders of the AfD Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla. They vowed to challenge the classification in court. The decision was a "severe blow to German democracy" and "clearly politically motivated," stated the co-leaders of the AfD Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla. They vowed to challenge the classification in court.

Chairman of the French right-wing Patriots party Florian Philippot said the AfD "that wants peace and leaving the EU is on the road to being officially banned," adding that "the Euroglobalist dictatorship must be destroyed as soon as possible." Chairman of the French right-wing Patriots party Florian Philippot said the AfD "that wants peace and leaving the EU is on the road to being officially banned," adding that "the Euroglobalist dictatorship must be destroyed as soon as possible."

Italy's deputy PM Matteo Salvini called the move “another theft of Democracy,” after French Marine Le Pen’s ban from the 2027 presidential election Italy's deputy PM Matteo Salvini called the move “another theft of Democracy,” after French Marine Le Pen’s ban from the 2027 presidential election

US independent journalist Glenn Greenwald pointed out a striking resemblance to the “Dems’ 2024 strategy,” highlighting how the West seems to believe that saving democracy means keeping its most popular political rivals off the ballot. US independent journalist Glenn Greenwald pointed out a striking resemblance to the “Dems’ 2024 strategy,” highlighting how the West seems to believe that saving democracy means keeping its most popular political rivals off the ballot.