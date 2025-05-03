International
'Tyranny' and 'Democracy Theft': AfD's 'Extremist' Label Prompts Firestorm of Outrage
'Tyranny' and 'Democracy Theft': AfD's 'Extremist' Label Prompts Firestorm of Outrage
The designation of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as “extremist” by Germany’s spy agency has sparked strong backlash, both at home and abroad.
10:19 GMT 03.05.2025
A man walks past a campaign poster of right-populist AfD party reading "It's enough - Saxony-Anhalt elects AfD" in Magdeburg, Germany.
A man walks past a campaign poster of right-populist AfD party reading It's enough - Saxony-Anhalt elects AfD in Magdeburg, Germany. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.05.2025
© AP Photo / Geir Moulson
The designation of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as “extremist” by Germany’s spy agency has sparked strong backlash, both at home and abroad.
“Fate loves irony” was the brief but pointed reaction from Elon Musk, as he shared a sharply worded post from JD Vance. 🔊
JD Vance compared it to rebuilding of the Berlin Wall, posting that AfD “is the most popular party in Germany.”
US Sec. of State Marco Rubio accused the German government of “tyranny in disguise.”
BSW leader Sahra Wagenknecht called the re-evaluation of AfD “questionable in substance and politically counterproductive.”
The decision was a "severe blow to German democracy" and "clearly politically motivated," stated the co-leaders of the AfD Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla. They vowed to challenge the classification in court.
Chairman of the French right-wing Patriots party Florian Philippot said the AfD "that wants peace and leaving the EU is on the road to being officially banned," adding that "the Euroglobalist dictatorship must be destroyed as soon as possible."
Italy's deputy PM Matteo Salvini called the move “another theft of Democracy,” after French Marine Le Pen’s ban from the 2027 presidential election
US independent journalist Glenn Greenwald pointed out a striking resemblance to the “Dems’ 2024 strategy,” highlighting how the West seems to believe that saving democracy means keeping its most popular political rivals off the ballot.
The move marks the “first step in banning the main political opposition,” especially after the AfD recently led the polls in Germany, Norwegian political scientist Glenn Diesen emphasized.
