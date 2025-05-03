https://sputnikglobe.com/20250503/us-authorities-allow-immortal-regiment-march-to-take-place-in-washington---coordinator-1121969667.html

US Authorities Allow Immortal Regiment March to Take Place in Washington - Coordinator

An Immortal Regiment commemorative march for the victims of World War II will take place in Washington on Saturday, for the first time in six years, the project's coordinator told Sputnik.

"Of course we’re very happy, because this Regiment has not been held for six years, because of the pandemic at first, then because of the difficult political situation, we are definitely very happy that we’ve received permission," Anna Blokha said. The US authorities had given permission for the presence of 300 people at the event, but the expected number of participants was around 100, Blokha told Sputnik. The coordinator of the commemorative event specified that the march was going to start in Lafayette Square, after which the participants were going to head to the World War II Memorial. Last year, more than a hundred people took part in an Immortal Regiment event on the territory of the Russian embassy compound in Washington.

